5 Skincare Products That Will Give You A Spring Glow

Photo: Getty

With a new season comes the revision of your current skincare regimen to complement the fluctuation of temperature and ever-changing mood. Although some of us had a warmer-than-usual Winter, the cold weather nonetheless is exciting.

Whether you remove ultra-rich creams and layering serums for more lightweight products to stimulate your natural glow, or your skin needs a bit more this season, here are 5 skincare products to give you the radiance you need this Spring.

Ole Henriksen Vitamin CC Stick

Ole Henriksen’s latest product, Banana Bright + Vitamin CC Stick, is your new must-have eye product for warm weather. Their color-correcting eye cream stick is concentrated with two forms of Vitamin C and pigments inspired by Banana Powder. With ingredients to neutralize dark circles, the new Ole Henriksen product brightens and hydrates the undereye to stimulate a much-needed glow. Available in three shades, Banana, Apricot, and Pumpkin, the Vitamin CC Stick color corrects blue and purple dark circles depending on the shade. Layer the ultra-hydrating formula with concealer to blur the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and tighten the skin with a boost of collagen and elastin.

Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C Biocellulose Brightening Mask

“Bring the dermatologist’s office home” with Dr. Dennis Gross’ Brightening Treatment Mask. Formulated for all skin types, the mask is developed with biodegradable, coconut fibers with a gel-like consistency to add glow to dry, visibility-damaged skin. Biocellulose, a super-fine natural fiber 1,000x thinner than human hair, is a more eco-friendly approach to skincare for Essence’s health connoisseurs. Saturated with vitamin C and lactic acid, the mask will contour the skin to boost radiance and hydration and reduce redness with an additional shot of niacinamide.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Trending COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is enriched with 96.3% of snail secretion to boost your skin. Sounds weird, huh? But this popular Korean Beauty product is known to absorb and give your skin a natural glow from the inside out. The lightweight essence is formulated from “nutritious, low-stimulation filtered snail mucin” and will keep your skin full of moisture and illumination throughout the day. The 5-star product will target dark spots and scars for dull, rough skin with an improved skin texture, reduces the appearance of aging, and offers intense hydration. After all, hydration in every step is the key to an effervescent glow.

SK-II GenOptics Aura Essence Serum

Best-seller at SK-II, the GenOptics Aura Essence Serum is a brightening serum to “unveil your skin’s aura from within” for your most radiant complexion. The product is in the SK-II skin brightening collection, a selection of products formulated to illuminate and add glow to your facial skin. As if your dark spots and uneven skin tone never existed, the Essence Serum has been re-formulated to reduce sun damage and age spots. Dispense a full pipette of serum into your palm and use your fingertips to massage and press into your skin for optimal benefit.

Make It Glow Black Girl Sunscreen

Just the product we all knew we needed but could never find–sunscreen for Black people. The popular Black-owned sunscreen brand Black Girl Sunscreen’s Make It Glow is a broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen spray developed for all skin tones– and yes, that means you can protect your skin from UVA/UVB rays with no white cast. Formulated with Glycerin, Jojoba, and Avocado, the sunscreen will moisturize your skin with a dry touch finish. For the days warm enough to bask at the pool, the Black Girl SPF is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, or just wear to sunbathe at the park and not sweat it all off.