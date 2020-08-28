Peach & Lily’s Face Mist For Glassy Skin Is Finally Here

Photo: Courtesy of Peach & Lily



When Peach & Lily launched its Glass Skin Refining Serum in 2018, founder and renowned esthetician Alicia Yoon, was worried. Glass skin, which is better known as poreless, luminous and translucent skin today, wasn’t a thing back then. “I wasn’t sure if people would understand what we were trying to convey,” Yoon tells ESSENCE.

The serum has since garnered 5-star reviews and lead to an overwhelming number of requests from fans to extend the Glass Skin product line. And Peach & Lily answered their prayers on Thursday with the launch of the Glass Skin Veil Mist.

The innovative formula features clean, non-toxic ingredients that help replenish hydration and improve skin from the inside-out. That’s thanks to its non-toxic ingredients that boost radiance and resilience, while soothing and replenishing the skin.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist,$29

Photo: Courtesy of Peach & Lily

Yoon’s philosophy is everyone has glass skin inside of them. And the Glass Skin Veil Mist will help bring it out over time.

“It works from within to make sure that when you aren’t using the mist, and you look at your face, you’re like, Oh my gosh, it’s glassier than it was two weeks ago,” says Yoon. And there are short-term benefits too.

According to Yoon, The Glass Skin Veil Mist works as an instant skin refresher, that can also create a smooth canvas for applying makeup and an instant glass-like finish.

“I have super dry skin, so I never wear powdery makeup because it will cake and flake,” says Yoon, who is a longtime eczema suffer. “Because I have this mist on underneath it, there’s no caking or flaking, and there’s this back glow,” she says.

And because of a very special innovation and superstar ingredient known as VoluSmooth™, which is a 100% plant-based alternative to silicone, the mist “really creates a bounciness where everything kind of gets very plumped up.” she says.

So if your skin is in need of a radiant boost or pick-me-up, shop the new launch at peachandlily.com for $29.