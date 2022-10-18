5 Products You Need This Fall

It’s officially sweater weather with a dash of pumpkin spice. And now that temps are shifting and getting cooler, we’ve got new skincare must-haves that are perfect for ushering in autumn.

Check out our list of 5 go-to products from Jergens® that will give you gorgeous, luminous skin, all season long.

Start Your Day: Make each morning great by nourishing your skin for the day with an intense, deep hydration. Deep Conditioning Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend Moisturizer helps reduce uneven skin tone, including dark spots and dry, ashy appearance for a difference you’ll notice in just four weeks. Your skin will shine all day thanks to that moisture-whipped afterglow!

Glow All Night: From date night to a night out with your besties, kick up your everyday look with a subtle glow. Jergens Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizers accentuate your natural skin tone with Shea and cocoa butters that leave skin glistening with a healthy-looking radiance.

Feel Good Inside & Out: After your workout, grab a smoothie to replace nutrients in your body and replenish your skin with Jergens Pure Hydration Moisturizer. This plant based, dermatologist-tested moisturizer happily hydrates all day for pure peace of min —and super soft skin!

Look Event Ready: Whether it’s a big meeting or a special event, add a touch of color to help even out your skin tone. With Jergens Natural Glow® Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Mousse, you get an instant boost of flawless color—no patience required. It goes on fast and streak-free, so your skin looks stunning when you want it to the most.

Replenish at Bedtime: Take a moment for self-care at the end of the day with Jergens Ultra Healing® Extra Dry Skin Moisturizer. This healing lotion penetrates through 5 layers of the skin’s surface to repair, heal, and deeply nourish extra dry skin. So, you’ll wake up to visibly luminous, healthier skin.

Learn more about these 5 fall essentials now at Jergens®.