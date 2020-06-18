Sleeping In Your Makeup Is Worse For You Skin Than You Thought

Stock Images/Getty

We’ve heard the experts say time and again that sleeping in your makeup is a big no-no. We’ve also heard everyone say they’ve done it at some point. Even celebrities such as La La Anthony say that they’ve been guilty of doing it. Most of us have been there.

But it turns out, acne isn’t the only reason you don’t want to sleep in that layer of foundation, highlighter and mascara. According to highly sought after board certified dermatologist and Clinique Derm Pro Dr. Michelle Henry, washing off your makeup before bed also has anti-aging benefits.

“No matter how tired you are please wash off your makeup,” she said in a Clinique Livestream called De-Aging Tips for Every Decade. “That makeup is clinging to dirt, debris, pollutants—all of those things that want to gobble up your collagen, and really cause laxity [looseness], poke holes in your collagen, and cause accelerated aging. “

If you just gasped or let out a long “yikes,” we’re right there with you.

“So you really need to have a regimen that is situated so you can get off that dirt and debris really well,” she continued. “Good products are critical for that.”

Dr. Henry recommended the Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, $30, clinique.com

(Instagram/@clinique)

Other great products that make it simple to remove those layers of colored cosmetics are Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm, $34, Flaunt [Facial Cleansing Wipes] by Lauren Napier, $46 for 50 and Milani Keep It Clean Long Wear Lip Color Remover, $7.