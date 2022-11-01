Start Your Skincare Journey Right Now

Estee Lauder

When fatigue hits and all you want to do is sleep, the last thing you want to deal with is an elaborate nighttime routine. We get it. But you know what? It only takes a minute to wake up to healthy-looking, glowing skin.

We’ve got a 4-step nighttime routine. You can do one step or all four depending on how you feel.

Step 1: Ease into It. Turn off your phone, tablet, or computer, and turn on some soothing music to let your body and mind wind down naturally. Take a minute to stretch or get in a quick meditation, which can help release any tension you’ve built up during the day.

Step 2: Care for Your Skin. Before you turn in for the night, wash your face and apply a silky, lightweight serum like Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum. Just one bottle creates the perfect environment to optimize skin’s natural repair process. The best part? This bestselling serum boosts 7 skin-renewing actions—radiance, hydration, line reduction, firmness, even tone, strengthened skin barrier, and antioxidants—which

means more impact with less effort.

One Dropper

•Skin looks radiant

•Hydrates instantly for 72 hours

•Strengthens skin barrier in just 4 hours

Three Weeks

•Lines and wrinkles appear reduced.

•88% of women said skin looked more youthful.(1)

One Bottle(2)

•Skin feels firmer. 89% of women agreed.(1)

•Skin looks healthy, has a new bounce and vitality.

Plus, over time, pores look diminished.

Step 3: Write It Out. Keep a notepad or journal near your bed, and list all

the positive things that happened that day. Write for one minute—jotting

down everything you remember. Maybe it was that first sip of coffee, a hug

from a friend, or crossing off that major errand on your to-do list. All of it

matters. Because acknowledging the small stuff makes a big impact.

Step 4: Add a Little Oil. Dab an essential oil on your feet, wrists, or palms to help you relax and get a better night’s sleep. Lavender is a great slumber scent, it can help you feel calm and ready for rest.

