Meet Shontay Lundy, Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen

If you’re skipping sunscreen because it can leave a white residue on Black skin, well we’ve got a woman you’ve got to meet—Shontay Lundy, Creator and Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen.

A self-proclaimed woman of the sun, Shontay could never find a sunscreen that rubbed in evenly on her skin, so she summoned up the courage to do something about it. Black Girl Sunscreen features a variety of products, from their original SPF 30 to Kids SPF 50 to Make It Matte SPF 45 for the face they all dry clear, eliminating the white residue with natural ingredients like Shea Butter.

