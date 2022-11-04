Milan Laser

It’s time to finally uncover the truth about laser hair removal—because we’re over myths hanging around so long that some people think they are truths!

Check out the top 4 myths about laser hair removal and why we need to ditch them, along with your razor!

MYTH: Laser Hair Removal Doesn’t Work on Brown Skin

This myth was a fact when the FDA first cleared laser hair removal in the late ‘90s, but technology has advanced and made it safe for even the darkest skin tones. But it is important to know what lasers are used. IPL, or Intense Pulsed Light technology, is the same outdated technology found in most at-home devices and should never be used on darker skin tones. Not only does it offer inferior results, but for people of color, it may lead to burns and complications.

So, you do need to look for the “right laser.” You want to go for an Nd:YAG laser—it has a weaker melanin absorption rate and longer wavelengths, so it’s safe to use on dark skin tones. Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, which combines the Nd:YAG laser and the Alexandrite laser used for fair skin. Combining these technologies allows the medical professionals at Milan Laser to create customized treatment plans to fit the exact needs of your skin tone and hair color. As you know, there’s no “one size fits all” when it comes to treatment plans, so this customization lets them safely and effectively perform laser hair removal on any skin tone—from the fairest to the darkest of complexions.

Milan Laser

MYTH: Laser Hair Removal is Painful and Damages Your Skin

Most men and women are surprised to learn that laser hair removal is relatively pain-free, especially compared to waxing. According to Dr. Shikhar Saxena, CEO and co-founder of Milan Laser Hair Removal, most clients describe the sensation as the feeling of being snapped with a rubber band. With each laser pulse, the laser uses a cooling spray to cool the skin and decrease potential discomfort. The laser targets the hair follicle, so your skin doesn’t suffer through the abrasive action that razors, depilatories, or hot waxes can cause, such as breaking the skin’s protective surface. Laser hair removal can also eliminate shaving side effects such as razor burn and folliculitis (ingrown hairs).

MYTH: You Only Need One or Two Treatments

No one can really experience the smooth, hair-free skin they crave after only one treatment, and the Nd:YAG laser usually requires more treatments to achieve your hair-free goals.

“Typically, most Milan Laser clients experience a 95% hair reduction in seven to 10 treatments, Dr. Saxena says. “But not everyone is the same, so if you buy any treatments from Milan Laser, you get all the sessions you need to achieve your hair-free goals. The Unlimited Package™ is Milan Laser’s way of guaranteeing each client’s results for life.”

To get the best results possible, laser hair removal treatments are typically five weeks apart, so be prepared for 12 to 15 months of laser hair removal treatments to achieve your hair-free goals.

MYTH: Laser Hair Removal Treatments Cost More Than Shaving

Laser hair removal actually costs less than maintaining a shaving or waxing routine over time, even when treating multiple areas. The average person spends $3,800 over a lifetime shaving and about 39 hours a year. Waxing just one body area costs roughly $24,000 over a lifetime, and the results are not permanent. Plus, the pain—yikes!

The average laser package costs around $3,000 and with Milan Laser’s Unlimited Package™, you pay one affordable price and get all the sessions you’ll ever need to be hair-free. And yes, that means that if a stray or new hair shows up six months or even five years down the road, they will take care of it, no questions asked and no additional touch-up fees. Milan Laser also offers affordable payment options, and everyone is approved.

Now that you know the truth, what are you waiting for? Set up your free consultation now, or visit milanlaser.com to learn more about laser hair removal.