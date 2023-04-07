Three Skin Care Devices To Use For An Extra Boost

Photo: Getty

Sometimes we all just need a hard reset.

Whether in an attempt to recover from life or just feel the need to take your self-care a step further, here’s your sign to invest in additional products to boost your daily routine. You may imagine self-care in the most stereotypical terms, like taking a bubble or mud bath with a face mask and cucumbers over your eyes, or in more practical terms, even going to get your hair and nails done for your bi-weekly appointments. Self-care for you may also be just having your daily routine down to a tea; like remembering to do your morning and night skincare routine or for some people, even having 5 minutes of uninterrupted shower time.

No matter how short or long your self-care routine can be, whether an all-day affair or a few minutes to decompress, we all need an extra boost of radiance for even the rare (or frequent) occasions we feel the need to splurge on ourselves– because we deserve to! If you’re in the mood to heighten yourself this Spring, here are 3 extra self-care tools and devices you just have to have.

DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

If you’ve ever used Dr. Dennis Gross’ skincare you know the high price point is worth every cent. Backed by expert Dermatologists, Dr. Dennis Gross’ products range from age prevention to acne and pigmentation with skincare technology targeting even the most complex skin concerns. The top-rated DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro is an LED skin care device to reduce wrinkles and target acne for the full face through light therapy. The device features a combination of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode to “help boost collagen product, improve skin density, smooth wrinkles, diminish discoloration, and clear acne” for clear, younger-looking skin.

Nu Derma Standard High-Frequency Wand

High-frequency wands may feel like a complex tool to use on your skin, especially if you don’t know the benefits of frequency therapy. With 4 tube attachments, The Nu Derma Skin Wand uses Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), a compound that provides energy, to promote cell turnover in the skin and scalp. Use the spot tube for acne treatment, comb tube for hair and scalp, mushroom tube for broad areas, and tongue tube for under eyes, and folds for firm skin.

Pro Hydro Mist Steamer

If you find yourself wafting your face over a pot of boiling water every time you cook or make sure to hit your face whenever you steam your clothes, you may benefit from a face steamer. The Pro Hydro Mist Steamer by Sarah Chapman “emits ionic nano-sized steam particles that deeply penetrate the skin, effectively cleansing and declogging the pores” while removing dull and dead skin cells. The cleansing options range from 5-10 minute treatments to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.