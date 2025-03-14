Simone Biles’s Inspiring Beauty Moments

The greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, holds the record for the most wins in history, raking in a total of 41 medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships combined. Today, as the Olympian turns 28, ESSENCE looks back at all the beauty looks she rocked during her biggest moments: from tape-in extensions at the 2024 Paris Olympics to beam-proof acrylics at the US World Championships.
Throughout history, the greatest Black athletes of all time have had their beauty subject to criticism. Venus Williams lost a point at the 1999 Australia Open for a few of her iconic hair beads falling out, while Flo Jo received backlash for her acrylic nails, often being referred to as “ghetto.” The same criticism has been directed to Biles, who’s defended herself against anti-Black comments about her flyaways—even after having a Vault move named after her at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In other words: not only does her hair look fine, but when you’re tumbling through the air, how perfect it looks is the least of your worries.
And yet, she still makes sure she feels comfortable and confident, and that she’s having fun with her looks. Preferring bone-straight tape-ins for easier maintenance during competitions, she’s worn the style as a loose bun at 2023 World Championships and braided ponytail at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic. Sharing her beauty tips in a viral GRWM video on TikTok, not being able to have a hair and makeup artist while she competes means learning how to DIY. From applying her own eyelash extensions, like at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to finding out which blush works best with her skin tone, her beauty routine appears to be an intimate moment of self-care during busy seasons.
Between responding to couch critics and being history’s greatest gymnast, finding time for mental health and wellness have proven to be even more important than her self-achieved beauty looks. “It doesn’t matter what I look like in or out of the gym,” Biles told ESSENCE in 2023. “Look at what I can do.”
In honor of the gymnast’s birthday, take a look at her inspirational beauty moments below.
2016 Rio Olympic Games
The gymnast was invited to her first Olympics in 2016, winning four gold medals and one bronze in red, white, and blue glitter liner which matched her French tips.
2019 Gymnastics World Championships
Wearing a red lipstick and eyelash extensions, Biles broke the record for the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history, which back then brought her total medal count to 25.
2021 Met Gala
In between her wins, the gymnast took time off to attend the Met Gala, arriving in a middle part bouffant ponytail decorated with hair brooches and white-striped French tips.
2023 Gymnastics World Championships
Biles became the most decorated gymnast of all time, surpassing Vitaly Scherbo’s record of 33 overall medals across both the Olympics and the World Championships. She wore pearlescent oval nail extensions, which juxtaposed a warmed-toned eyeshadow.
2024 Paris Olympic Games
Winning three gold and one silver at the most recent Games, Biles tied her hair into a bun with a dark brown lip liner and discrete wing.
2024 CMA Awards
Removing her tape-ins for a silky bob, Biles’s CMAs presenter beauty look was complimented with a smoky eye, glassed lips, and full brows.
Premiere of Netflix’s Simone Biles Rising: Part 2
Biles arrived to the premiere of the second part of her documentary series looking gorgeous in silky waves with highlights and turquoise liner.
Football game looks
And when she’s not busy winning gold, making movies, writing books, and beyond, she can often be found cheering on football playing hubby, Jonathan Owens, in everything from a cutesy bob to braids and a high ponytail.
ESSENCE Cover Star 2021
In 2021, she appeared on our November/December cover—where she discussed what radical self-care means to her— looking as stunning as ever. Shot by Christian Rose, with glam done by Weezydidit and Jessica Smalls, she rocked voluminous curls, purple shadow, and a glossy lip.