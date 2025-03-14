Simone Biles’s Inspiring Beauty Moments

Getty Images

The greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, holds the record for the most wins in history, raking in a total of 41 medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships combined. Today, as the Olympian turns 28, ESSENCE looks back at all the beauty looks she rocked during her biggest moments: from tape-in extensions at the 2024 Paris Olympics to beam-proof acrylics at the US World Championships.

Throughout history, the greatest Black athletes of all time have had their beauty subject to criticism. Venus Williams lost a point at the 1999 Australia Open for a few of her iconic hair beads falling out, while Flo Jo received backlash for her acrylic nails, often being referred to as “ghetto.” The same criticism has been directed to Biles, who’s defended herself against anti-Black comments about her flyaways—even after having a Vault move named after her at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In other words: not only does her hair look fine, but when you’re tumbling through the air, how perfect it looks is the least of your worries.

And yet, she still makes sure she feels comfortable and confident, and that she’s having fun with her looks. Preferring bone-straight tape-ins for easier maintenance during competitions, she’s worn the style as a loose bun at 2023 World Championships and braided ponytail at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic. Sharing her beauty tips in a viral GRWM video on TikTok, not being able to have a hair and makeup artist while she competes means learning how to DIY. From applying her own eyelash extensions, like at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to finding out which blush works best with her skin tone, her beauty routine appears to be an intimate moment of self-care during busy seasons.

Between responding to couch critics and being history’s greatest gymnast, finding time for mental health and wellness have proven to be even more important than her self-achieved beauty looks. “It doesn’t matter what I look like in or out of the gym,” Biles told ESSENCE in 2023. “Look at what I can do.”

In honor of the gymnast’s birthday, take a look at her inspirational beauty moments below.

2016 Rio Olympic Games

The gymnast was invited to her first Olympics in 2016, winning four gold medals and one bronze in red, white, and blue glitter liner which matched her French tips.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 11: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women’s Individual All Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2019 Gymnastics World Championships

Wearing a red lipstick and eyelash extensions, Biles broke the record for the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history, which back then brought her total medal count to 25.

12 October 2019, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: Gymnastics: world championship, jump, final, women: Simone Biles from the USA at the award ceremony with the gold medal Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

2021 Met Gala

In between her wins, the gymnast took time off to attend the Met Gala, arriving in a middle part bouffant ponytail decorated with hair brooches and white-striped French tips.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Simone Biles attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

2023 Gymnastics World Championships

Biles became the most decorated gymnast of all time, surpassing Vitaly Scherbo’s record of 33 overall medals across both the Olympics and the World Championships. She wore pearlescent oval nail extensions, which juxtaposed a warmed-toned eyeshadow.

ANTWERP, BELGIUM – OCTOBER 07: Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates after her routine in the Women’s Uneven Bars Final on Day Eight of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 07, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2024 Paris Olympic Games

Winning three gold and one silver at the most recent Games, Biles tied her hair into a bun with a dark brown lip liner and discrete wing.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 30: Simone Biles of Team United States applies makeup before competing in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2024 CMA Awards

Removing her tape-ins for a silky bob, Biles’s CMAs presenter beauty look was complimented with a smoky eye, glassed lips, and full brows.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Simone Biles attends the 2024 CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Premiere of Netflix’s Simone Biles Rising: Part 2

Biles arrived to the premiere of the second part of her documentary series looking gorgeous in silky waves with highlights and turquoise liner.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: American Gymnast Simone Biles attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Simone Biles Rising: Part 2” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

And when she’s not busy winning gold, making movies, writing books, and beyond, she can often be found cheering on football playing hubby, Jonathan Owens, in everything from a cutesy bob to braids and a high ponytail.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 26: Gymnast Simone Biles walks on the field before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Safety Jonathan Owens #36 of the Chicago Bears and his wife Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles interact prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 24: Simone Biles looks on prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the m at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 17: Simone Biles looks on prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 29: Gymnast Simone Biles stands on the sideline before the football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

ESSENCE Cover Star 2021

In 2021, she appeared on our November/December cover—where she discussed what radical self-care means to her— looking as stunning as ever. Shot by Christian Rose, with glam done by Weezydidit and Jessica Smalls, she rocked voluminous curls, purple shadow, and a glossy lip.