Getting work done isn’t taboo anymore. Just over five months ago, Simone Biles—the most decorated gymnast of all time—got a breast augmentation. Now, she’s opening up about it all. “Let’s talk about it,” she says in a TikTok Q&A video with “girl talk” as the caption. She continues, “I know everybody wants to know.”

Back in June, Biles went to Dr. Kriti Mohan in Houston for under-the-muscle breast implants. “[That] was going to be the best option for me based on my inspiration photos to get the most natural look,” she says. These type of implants sit behind the pectoral muscle, which makes the upper breast look more natural compared to over-the-muscle implants.

“If you’re a person that has a lot of breast tissue, then it really doesn’t matter. We can go under or over the muscle,” says Mohan in an Instagram video back in 2023. “If, however, you have very thin skin, then I highly recommend you go under the muscle because if you don’t, you’re more likely to see the implant and have things, like rippling,” which Biles opted to avoid.

However, what she didn’t avoid was the extra pain. “This shit hurt so bad,” she warned. Under-the-muscle implants are known to be more painful with a longer recovery since the muscle is more engaged, leading to more tightness and soreness than over-the-muscle. For Biles, she couldn’t even move after. “I did take the full two weeks, and I’m glad I did because my recovery was rough.”

Although she didn’t have any complications, she does have more muscle as an olympic-trained athlete than other women getting implants, which caused her recovery to be more painful than most. The very first day after her surgery, she says her husband Jonathan Owens had to lift her out of bed just to use the restroom.

“Going under the muscle and doing all of that work really hurt my body,” she shares, citing her breasts were up to her neck which made her “freak out”. She even went to her doctor and told her to “take them out, they need to be smaller.” “They looked like aliens at first,” she recalled. Now, five months in, “they’re perfect.”

Her exact size? “310, high profile, extra-filled, silicone.” For reference, the athlete is 4 foot 8 inches and 105 pounds with broad shoulders, which she says are the biggest part of her body. But, ironically, she almost got even bigger boobs at first. “We were actually deciding between 310 and 330,” she says. But, “the 330 would not fit.”

Despite the painful recovery and risk of breast implant illness (symptoms like fatigue, memory problems, and depression) and capsular contractions (when scar tissue tightens around the implant causing hardness and misshape), she says they were well worth the risk. “They look really good.”