8 Must-Have Shimmering Body Oils To Increase Your Glow-Up This Summer

With summer in full effect, we all deserve a glow-up! After missing out on our summer plans last year, we refuse to skip steps in our beauty routines to ensure our skin shimmers and shines while enjoying our fun-filled vacation plans—even if it’s just a quick trip to the pool.
With inclusivity also taking flight in the beauty industry, body shimmers that actually look good on our naturally melanated skin are easier to find than ever. With most shimmers made with the best ingredients that include pearlescent, argan oil, and almond oil, we can quickly attain a glow that is not only healthy for the skin, but also adds a little boost to our already poppin’ skin tone.
So what do you need to obtain that sun-kissed skin that makes people turn their heads in admiration? Scroll on for the best summer + beach bag essentials that will make your brown skin shimmer! Who knows…your glow may just make the moon jealous!
01
The Body Shop Coconut Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil
A sun-kissed glow is a must when it comes to lounging poolside! This non-greasy formula enhances your natural tan with a warm hint of shimmering color. Thankfully, it can also be used all-year-round to give your skin tone a little boost of holiday radiance during any season.
Get ready to look like a beach babe! Formulated with natural pearlescent minerals, this body glow oil provides the perfect beachy glimmer that will instantly gain people’s attention, no matter where you are. The product also boasts the scent of a Caribbean destination ready for the glow.
If you’re looking to glisten while beachside, we suggest trying this body oil filled with a nourishing blend of macadamia, jojoba, apricot kernel, and sunflower oils. The ultra-fine minerals make your skin shine while helping to deliver long-lasting hydration.
It’s the glow for us! With just the right amount of glossiness, this unique body shimmer—infused with hemp oil and hyaluronic acid—effortlessly adds radiance and moisture to your body’s natural complexion. The extra-fine shimmer and subtle tint smooths out texture and blemishes for the perfect dewy glow.
This shimmering body oil promises to nourish the skin with its blend of antioxidant-rich argan oil, sesame oil, and pearlescent minerals. Plus, the body oil has an aroma that leaves you smelling delish thanks to the brand’s delightful signature scent.
Herla Beauty GOLD SUPREME Illuminating Body Oil With 24k Gold
Nothing complements brown skin better than gold! Your skin can look and feel luxurious with this super lightweight, fast-absorbing body oil created using golden particles derived from 24k gold—making it the first of its kind. Additionally, the natural mineral pigments enhance your natural skin tone and bring in maximum radiance.
Your skin deserves a little luxury! Add diamond-like bling with this shimmering oil that gives you a medium-toned glow that looks rich and natural. Infused with argan and coconut oils and mica minerals, the rose-tinted shimmer oil delivers a luminous radiance all-year-round.
AbsoluteJOI Skincare’s Daily Hydrating Moisturizing Cream with SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen
Although this lightweight 2-in-1 formula doesn’t increase your natural shimmer, it does assist with a healthy-looking glow. The tinted SPF 40 mineral sunscreen moisturizers while giving you the protection you need from harmful UV radiation. It works to block hyperpigmentation caused by high-energy visible (HEV) blue light. As a bonus, it doesn’t leave behind a white cast on your brown skin.