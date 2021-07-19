How The Shea Moisture Fund Is Giving Back To Crucial Black-Owned Businesses

Shea Moisture

Since its inception, Shea Moisture has been at the forefront of amplifying Black brands and Black voices — that includes financially. At this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, we highlighted many of the brands in the New Orleans area that the Shea Moisture Fund, a community commerce business model, with $1 million in direct funding to support small, Black-owned businesses, has aided along the way — specifically during the pandemic. The fund currently stands ready to serve its community where they are most underserved, and needless to say, its done a wonderful job of doing so.

Among those who have benefitted from Shea Moisture Fund include: Greg Tillery owner of WeDat’s Restaurant, Keshia Dennis owner of Keys of Beauty Salon, Marcus Brussard owner of Blessed2Cut, Wayne Baquet Sr. & Arkesa Baquet, former owner and owner of Lil Dizzy’s Cafe, Jamal McCoy, owner of HeadQuarters Barber Shop — all pillars of the New Orleans community who even through tough times, have displayed incredible levels of perseverance, strength, and selflessness to the people it serves.

The owners spoke with ESSENCE Fest viewers about owning a business, working through COVID, and the importance of being vaccinated —furthering Shea Moisture Fund’s initiative Shots In The Shop, a way to get more people in our community vaccinated. So join the cause and join the conversation to aid Black-owned businesses not only in New Orleans, but all over the country by tapping into the Shea Moisture Fund.