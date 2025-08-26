Dear Sharon Chuter, You’ll Live Forever In Our Hearts

Composite by India Espy-Jones.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s an understatement to say that the industry giant Sharon Chuter’s legacy has forever shifted the beauty industry. Tragically transitioning on August 14th, Chuter was not only known for her stunning smile, warm energy, and unapologetic storytelling. She is beloved and celebrated for building a movement that demanded space for Black people and challenged the standards of beauty at their very core.

How she did it? Amongst many things, via founding the inclusive beauty brand, UOMA Beauty, meaning ‘beautiful’ in Igbo and a nod to her Nigerian heritage, in 2019. The brand has always championed all skin tones and types with hydrating foundations and high shine lipsticks. In 2020, she went on to create the necessary organization, Pull Up For Change. This movement was geared towards improving the Black community’s economic wellness—holding companies and folks accountable to investing in Black-owned beauty brands on all levels. A needed message to not just support our community when it’s trendy or convenient.

Chuter’s dreams went beyond makeup. It was about rewriting the rules of the industry. Her influence will live on in every shade, every voice amplified, and every barrier broken. Below, Black Beauty Editors share their heartfelt messages, honoring the UOMA Beauty founder’s work.

Akili King, ESSENCE Senior Beauty Editor

I remember my first meeting with Sharon. I was the Beauty Assistant at Vogue and we sat down for a deskside. It was probably 2018. She brought her adorable puppy with her and the brightest smile. I could feel her authenticity and passion through every word she spoke. It was a refreshing meeting for me as not everyone in the industry had the sincerest of intentions—or any intentions at all to champion true inclusivity for that matter. But Sharon’s were beyond clear: to make Black women, and other underserved folks, feel seen and celebrated. This was not only a phase for her, as she doubled down on this during the uprisings in 2020 and beyond. She uplifted the Black beauty community once again, a time that already wasn’t easy for Black founders, and gave us someone and something to have hope in during a dark and scary time. Thank you, Sharon, for being the leader that you are. We love you.

Tatayana Yomary, Freelance Beauty Columnist/Writer

Sharon Chuter’s passing is a punch to the gut for the beauty industry. She was the true epitome of a trailblazer, using her voice and platform to not only create an inclusive beauty brand, but also to stand firm as an activist, championing success for the Black community in all aspects of the beauty industry. From the infamous #PullUpOrShutUp initiative to the Make It BLACK campaign, her work showcases the importance of speaking up, even when others are fearful of doing so. The lessons she has given to the beauty industry are endless, and her legacy will live on to inspire future Black founders and professionals.

Danielle James, Award-Winning Journalist, Beauty Expert, and Content Strategist

I’m so saddened to hear about Sharon’s passing. She was incredibly intelligent, community-first, fun to be around, and deeply passionate about the brand she built. Sharon was a bright light in the beauty industry, creating products that made beauty more inclusive and reflective of the world around us. I’ll never forget the first time I tried Uoma Beauty’s foundation—it was shade-matching without compromise, with a boldness that mirrored Sharon herself. Launching with 51 foundation shades wasn’t just inclusive, it set a new bar for the entire industry. And through Pull Up For Change, Sharon held brands accountable in a way no one else had, pushing the industry to face hard truths and be braver about equity. Her legacy isn’t just in the products she created, but in the courage she inspired across beauty and beyond.

Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer at Marie Claire

Uoma beauty was and still is a force in the beauty industry that is so needed, especially as we face the closures of Black-owned brands left and right. In a time when options for Black beauty lovers weren’t what they are today, Uoma beauty was a brand for us, by us, and its tangible proof of what a visionary Sharon Chuter was. Her passing is a massive loss for the beauty industry but I am so glad that she left us with the gift that is her beauty brand. May she rest well and in peace.

Kayla Greaves, Beauty Expert, Host, Consultant, And Award-Winning Journalist

Sharon was a true trailblazer in the industry. Not only did she create extraordinary products with UOMA beauty, but she was a woman who held every corporation to the highest standards to ensure we could all see ourselves reflected in beauty. Her death is a true loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace. We are so thankful for your work, Sharon.

Marsha Badger, Freelance Beauty Editor

Sharon Chuter was a rare force of nature. She was brilliant, bold, and an unapologetic visionary. Her insistence on inclusivity wasn’t a trend, it was the very backbone of beauty’s future. With Uoma Beauty and initiatives like Pull Up for Change, she challenged the industry to finally walk the talk. Her loss at just 38 is devastating, not just for beauty but for anyone who believed transformation was possible. May her legacy remind us that true change starts with daring to lead.

Tatiana Pile, Beauty and Style Editor

Sharon was both an innovator and a disruptor, with a sweet spirit that left a lasting impression. Though our relationship was professional, her impact and kindness were deeply felt. Her brand, Uoma Beauty, was truly one of a kind, and everything she stood and fought for made her the incredible person we all knew and loved. There aren’t many people like her in this industry, which made the news of her passing all the more devastating. Her light and influence in the beauty industry will continue to live on.

Asia Milia Ware, Beauty Editor at The Cut

I remember the first time I met Sharon, she was bright-eyed and bursting with joy to be launching Uoma. Our first deskside was a 30 minute appointment that turned into an hour and a half of discussing the industry’s diversity problem. Uoma Beauty was a joyful celebration of Blackness beyond the cosmetics. When I picked up Uoma off my shelf, I always felt powerful whether it was wearing my red, “Diana” lipstick or playing with the pigments of the palettes.

When I think of Uoma I often think back to one of my most memorable beauty event moments before the pandemic, it was February 2020 New York Fashion Week and Sharon held a celebratory dinner for the brand’s Black Magic carnival collection. Black beauty editors donned fur boas and danced while swatching shimmer carnival-like pigments. Moments like that made Uoma what it was. Sharon was committed to making the industry better and she did so through joy.

Deena Campbell, Beauty Expert and Journalist

Sharon Chuter shook the table and made the entire industry listen. I’m deeply saddened she’s gone far too soon, but profoundly grateful for the brilliance with which she pushed us forward. She had an extraordinary gift for telling the truth in a way that made you laugh, and then made you change. I especially admire that she never apologized for demanding better. Sharon gave Black women a seat at the table, and when there wasn’t one, she built her own. What an indelible legacy she leaves behind.

Joane Amay, Freelance Beauty Editor and Writer

The passing of Sharon Chuter is truly a deep loss to our community. We will miss her laughter and her joy. Life was always a celebration for her and she actively brought others to join in the festivities. She lived big and bold. Her luxury cosmetics brand Uoma was a testament to that. It was a powerhouse that celebrated the rich diversity of Blackness, in all of its shades and nuances, but also was simply gorgeous and fun with its stunning, vibrant hues and campaigns.

Sharon was not one to just talk about creating change; she was a dynamo and a doer. Her non-profit Pull Up for Change sought to make deep systemic changes by calling upon organizations to increase the number of Black employees in leadership or executive roles. “How can you say you are for us,” she asked them, “if you have no one within your decision-making ranks who look like us?” Earth has gotten a bit dimmer without her bright light. We will miss our dear friend.

Jessica C. Andrews, Senior Style Director at Popsugar

I’m devastated to learn of Sharon Chuter’s untimely passing. From her award-winning UOMA Beauty brand, to the #PullUporShutUp movement she launched in 2020, she was an unstoppable force in the beauty industry, forging a path forward that Black brand founders, editors, and influencers will follow for generations to come. Though she’s no longer with us in the physical form, we will continue to celebrate her courage, her boundless creativity, and her unwavering dedication to uplifting our community. May we carry on her legacy and keep fighting for inclusivity in the beauty space and beyond.