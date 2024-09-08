Sixties Mod Meets Nineties Glam At Sergio Hudson’s SS25 Show

Photography by Chad Hilliard for ESSENCE.

At Sergio Hudson’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, bold beauty and iconic looks were front and center. This was all thanks to the artistry of Marc Reagan, Executive Director of Global Artistry, Bobbi Brown and Master Hairstylist Tamika Gibson. Their work behind the scenes was all about translating the designer’s vision of confidence and timeless elegance— drawing on the iconic looks of the ’60s.

Reagan explained that the inspiration for the makeup came directly from Sergio Hudson’s love for the decade’s mod style. “Sergio sent me these pictures of mod looks,” he said, noting how this led to the show’s signature element: a striking blue winged liner.

The choice of color was intentional. “We wanted a color that would pop but also be iconic,” Reagan said, mentioning that the hue complemented Hudson’s pastel-heavy collection. The goal was to create a look that would unify the models’ appearances, giving them an air of strength.

For the makeup, Reagan highlighted the importance of flawless skin, a key directive from Hudson. “Sergio was adamant that complexions had to look perfect,” he shared. The team’s secret weapon was Bobbi Brown’s weightless Skin Foundation that delivered an impeccable finish. This balance allowed the focus to remain on the striking eyeliner.

Reagan also walked us through some of the essential products used to create the look. The team leaned on the Polished Grunge collection, a duo featuring cream shadow sticks and kohl liners. In particular, the shade Nightfall served as the base for the liner, giving structure and depth to the eye. Complementing the eye was a subtle lip, achieved using the Luxe Matte Lipstick, for a cohesive, understated glow. “We wanted something that wouldn’t distract from the liner,” Reagan said.

On the hair side, Tamika Gibson channeled Hudson’s love for ’90s style with a sleek, nineties-inspired French roll. “The French roll is very iconic, very classy, and very ’90s,” Gibson said. The updo, though timeless, was modernized with added volume and a slick, polished finish.

Gibson revealed her behind-the-scenes techniques, noting that each French roll was built on a ponytail base—a practical method she taught the younger stylists on her team. The process involved stuffing the hair with extensions and wrapping the natural hair around it, creating a sleek and structured roll.

For readers hoping to recreate this look at home, Gibson suggested an easy DIY version. “Take some braiding hair, stuff it, twist your real hair around it, and pin it up,” she advised, adding that the process is simpler than it looks. Products from the Ashley Marie collection were used to finish the hair, including mousse and hair serum for shine, and even lace wig products for added detail in some of the styles.

The combination of mod and ‘90s influences in both makeup and hair brought Sergio Hudson’s vision to life, with each look exuding confidence, elegance, and a modern twist on iconic styles.

