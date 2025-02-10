Serena Williams Stuns During Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s not news that Serena Williams has had “dancer” on her resume. If her splits on the court didn’t give it away, remember her cameo in Beyoncé’s “Sorry” music video? Most recently, tonight, she made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance where she c-walked through the stadium during “Not Like Us.”

But it wasn’t just her moves that had everyone talking—it was her bouncing blonde curls that turned heads. The tennis icon’s flawless ‘do—which paired nicely with her full WYN Beauty beat—was a certified showstopper, and her longtime hairstylist, Angela Meadows, ensured that every strand stayed in place.

“We wanted a statement style that would be a showstopper for Serena’s surprise dance moment with Kendrick Lamar but also hold up against the wind and humidity for the big game,” says Meadows. The celebrity hairstylist aimed to create a polished look while keeping the curls intact and frizz-free.

To achieve Williams’ radiant blonde, Meadows applied a root shadow along with highlights and lowlights in various shades to create the perfect blend of golden hues for a natural-looking finish. After the color process, Meadows used the Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Shampoo and Ultimate Smooth Conditioner. Then, she deep-conditioned William’s hair using Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Mask for maximum moisture and strength.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Serena Williams is seen backstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Before styling, Meadows towel-dried Williams’ hair and applied Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Protective Leave-In to prevent heat damage. She then blow-dried the hair and used a half-inch curling iron to create structured, bouncy curls that would last throughout the performance.



The final step was Meadows’ favorite. Why? Because she loves using the Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Miracle Oil Serum. “The game-changer set the whole look, keeping the curls in place without any frizz,” she says.

To lock in the style, she applied the serum, which provided 96-hour frizz control—an absolute must for the humid conditions in New Orleans. All-in-all, it’s safe to say that, while her moves will inspire ours for the next night out, her hair will be the inspiration we show our stylists ahead of our next salon appointment.