These September Beauty Launches Will Ease You Into Fall

Composite by India Espy-Jones

When the season shifts, our beauty routines shift with it. Fall calls for hydration that lingers, scents that feel grounding, and makeup staples that can withstand long, layered days. The lightweight formulas of summer often need a boost, like richer creams, protective mists, and glow-boosting serums to help skin, hair, and body thrive in cooler, drier air. It is also the perfect time to play with moodier palettes, warm fragrances, and body care that feels more indulgent.

The best part is that these new launches hit every price point, from $15 reusable eye patches you will reach for again and again, to luxe creams and serums that deliver results worth the splurge. Whether you are refreshing your shower shelf, updating your fragrance wardrobe, or investing in skincare that will carry you through the colder months, this September lineup has something for you.

Below, we’ve curated the drops we are most excited about. All are thoughtfully chosen to help you transition into fall with products that are effective, indulgent, and worthy of your beauty bag. Think of it as your seasonal checklist, a mix of everyday essentials and little luxuries designed to make the new season feel that much brighter.

