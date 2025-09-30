These September Beauty Launches Will Ease You Into Fall

When the season shifts, our beauty routines shift with it. Fall calls for hydration that lingers, scents that feel grounding, and makeup staples that can withstand long, layered days. The lightweight formulas of summer often need a boost, like richer creams, protective mists, and glow-boosting serums to help skin, hair, and body thrive in cooler, drier air. It is also the perfect time to play with moodier palettes, warm fragrances, and body care that feels more indulgent.
The best part is that these new launches hit every price point, from $15 reusable eye patches you will reach for again and again, to luxe creams and serums that deliver results worth the splurge. Whether you are refreshing your shower shelf, updating your fragrance wardrobe, or investing in skincare that will carry you through the colder months, this September lineup has something for you.
Below, we’ve curated the drops we are most excited about. All are thoughtfully chosen to help you transition into fall with products that are effective, indulgent, and worthy of your beauty bag. Think of it as your seasonal checklist, a mix of everyday essentials and little luxuries designed to make the new season feel that much brighter.
Biodance Rejuvenating Caviar PDRN Real Deep Mask
Infused with caviar extract and PDRN, this deeply rejuvenating sheet mask set helps renew skin, improve firmness, and restore radiance. The perfect self-care ritual for cozy fall nights.Available at sephora.com
This innovative setting spray does more than lock in your makeup. It blurs, mattifies, and balances skin for a soft-focus finish that lasts all day. A fall essential for keeping your look fresh from morning to night.Available at danessamyricksbeauty.com
A lightweight, nourishing mist infused with the brand’s signature argan oil, this spray instantly detangles, boosts shine, and refreshes hair without weighing it down. The perfect multitasker for protecting strands as temps drop and styling gets cozier.Available at moroccanoil.com
Sustainable, soothing, and smart, these reusable eye patches are designed to lock in your favorite serums and creams for brighter, refreshed under-eyes. They are perfect for an at-home spa moment as the season slows down.Available at peachandlily.com
This rich body cream hydrates deeply while leaving behind a warm, grounding scent of sandalwood and vetiver. Luxurious yet comforting, it is the perfect body care upgrade for fall.Available at saltandstone.com