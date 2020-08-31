As the Fenty empire grows, so does Rihanna’s ability to disrupt and influence industries. Her name and her brands have become synonymous with innovation, trailblazing, inclusion and diversity.

And in true bad gal fashion, that means tapping into a multicultural slew of talent across content, education, marketing and more. That includes esthetician Sean Garrette, who has been blessing the faces of clients with his inclusive and accessible skin care services in New York City for several years. As the global ambassador for Fenty Skin, he’s getting a first-hand experience of what it is to be part of such a forward-thinking brand.

ESSENCE caught up with the booked and busy skin specialist (via email) to learn more about his new role, his must-have from the product line, and his tips for fighting maskne and acne with Fenty Skin.

You are the global ambassador for Fenty Skin. What does that mean and how did that happen?

In my role as the Fenty Skin ambassador, I’ll be the global educator for the brand and will be creating social content that educates and speaks directly to the Fenty Skin consumer. I’ll be speaking to the unique formulas, the globally sourced ingredients, and how to incorporate Fenty Skin into your skincare journey. I’m incredibly excited about this role and I was honored when the brand approached me with the opportunity.

What are the benefits of the ingredients in this first launch across different skin types?

Skincare is so personal – everyone’s concerns and preferences are different. But what I love about Fenty Skin is that the ingredients used really are proven to deliver results. The Fenty Skin Start’rs are formulated with well-known ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and green tea. The line also includes globally sourced ingredients like Barbados cherry which is rich in vitamin C and helps brighten the skin, Kahlari melon which is rich in antioxidants and helps hydrate, and Ginko Biloba which is an ancient Chinese ingredient that helps clarify and control oil.

Fenty Skin Start’r: Total Cleans’r, $25, Fat Water, $28 and Hydra Vizor, $35 fentyskin.com

(Instagram/@fentyskin)

How can someone who has acne prone skin easily incorporate this new line into their routine if they already have an established regimen?

For my clients that suffer from acne, I always advise them to consult a dermatologist and to be cautious of adding too many products into their routine at once. For those who are prone to oily skin with easily clogged pores, having a consistent routine is incredibly important. The Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum would be a great product to start with. It’s formulated with niacinamide which helps to reduce the look of dark spots, even skin tone, and fight excess shine.

Maskne has been rampant since we’re wearing masks through the summer heat. What skincare tips do you have for keeping breakouts away?

The friction of the mask on your skin can cause visible irritation, clog pores, and leave your skin looking blemished with an uneven tone and texture. When trying to combat Maskne, it’s important that you keep your skin hydrated, protected and that you’re thoroughly cleansing your skin at the end of the day to break down any excess oil, dirt and impurities on the skin. The Total Cleans’r deeply cleanses the skin without stripping it, using ingredients like green tea and Ginkgo Biloba which help calm the skin but also clarify.

Your skin is already so fabulous. How is Fenty Skin making it better?

[It] has really helped by streamlining my routine with the Fenty Skin Start’rs. You get the benefits of 6 products in just three easy steps. The Total Cleans’r has absolutely helped with making my cleansing step more efficient and the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen has been a godsend for my morning routine.

Which one is your “cut the bottle” product, meaning it’s so good that you would cut the bottle so that you can get every single drop out of it?

My “cut the bottle” (though we can’t actually cut this one open!) is the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen. I love this product so much and believe that daily skin protection is so important no matter how dark or how light your skin is, or if you’re outside or inside all day. It’s lightweight enough that you can feel good wearing it all day, it doesn’t leave a white or purple cast, and it makes your skin incredibly glowy – I’m obsessed with it!