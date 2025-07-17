Acrylics Are Out, Sculpted Gels Are In

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Sculpted gel nails are giving main character energy. While acrylics once reigned supreme, sculpted nails are all about flexibility, creativity, and cultural expression. From 3D embellishments that pop, to personalized charms that speak louder than words, sculpted gel nails are a well-rounded trend. And Black salons are at the center of it all.

“Sculpted gel nails have become increasingly popular in Black salons due to innovation, creativity, and a growing demand in our communities,” says Stanley Nolan, Cosmetologist and Beauty Education Specialist at Ogle School. The shift isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about healthier nails, more comfort, and way more freedom to create. Sculpted gels offer a more flexible feel all while maintaining strength. “They give clients style without bulk or harsh chemicals,” Nolan explains. “It’s perfect for that sleek, minimalist look that still turns heads.”

At the heart of this evolution is builder gel—a thicker, soak-off gel formula that allows nail artists to literally sculpt each nail from scratch. No plastic tips, no strong chemical odors—just a UV lamp and some serious artistry. “Builder gels spread like butter and are less prone to damage or lifting,” says Nolan. “It’s all about a durable, natural, and healthy nail.”

But don’t get it twisted—natural doesn’t mean boring. In Black beauty spaces, sculpted gel nails are where fashion, culture, and storytelling collide. “We’re seeing bold 3D designs, detailed line work, and charms that are as personal as they are stylish,” Nolan notes. She also mentions that Black women are leaning into looks inspired by Afrocentric art, metallic finishes, and vivid color combos that are pulled straight from the runways, music videos, and even the streets.

Nail design has long been a form of self-expression within the Black community. Today, with sculpted gels, the possibilities are endless. “Nails are more than just a beauty statement,” says Nolan. “Whether it’s a tribute to your hometown, a nod to your favorite artist, or a design that simply represents who you are, there is power in every stroke of polish.”

Black salons have always been more than beauty hubs—they’re cultural epicenters. And that’s the power of a Black salon. “The community plays a huge role in trend evolution,” Nolan emphasizes, where Black beauty thrives.

So if you’ve been thinking about making the switch, consider this your sign to tap into the beauty upgrade.