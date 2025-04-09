Could Scar Tape Be Your New Hyperpigmentation Hack?

Shutterstock

Face taping has had quite the resurgence this year. See: Doechii’s visible face-lifting tape as a “natural botox” and kinesiology tape being used to smooth wrinkles. Now, scar tape is being touted all over social media as the solution to stubborn acne scars and hyperpigmentation.

But the age-old practice isn’t new, dating back to the 1980s when silicone gel was first discovered to help the treatment of scars by Perkins in Australia and New Zealand. They noticed scars improved when silicone was used as part of a dressing and, with Black women more prone to them, is now a necessary step in our daily skincare routines.

Scar tape is easily accessible, multi-functional, and quick to apply. But should it be your new skincare hack? Read on for an expert’s opinion.

What is scar tape?

“Scar tape is a silicone-based adhesive tape that helps to minimize the appearance of scars by protecting the scar and sealing in hydration,” says esthetician and founder of Shani Darden Skincare, Shani Darden. With over 65 percent of Black women exhibiting signs of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), and a higher risk of developing darker spots, patches, and keloids, scar tape is one of the most useful skincare tapes for deeper skin tones.

What are the benefits of scar tape?

According to Dr. Glenicia Nosworthy, MD, founder of Glo by Glen and aesthetics term Beauty-Hacking™, scar tape is an underrated hack many may not know about. “Using scar tape consistently can help fade both new and old scars, making them less noticeable over time,” she tells ESSENCE.

“It also prevents excessive scar tissue from forming, which is especially helpful for those prone to keloids or hypertrophic scars.” Like silicone zit stickers, scar tape adds a protective barrier to your scars, while keeping them hydrated, and reducing itchiness and irritation, and regulates collagen production.

Does scar tape work?

With a recession looming, finding skincare that actually works is more important than following trends. “It takes a few weeks to start seeing improvements with scars,” says Darden. “But overall, it does work pretty fast since it’s creating a more ideal environment for healing that is not exposed to environmental stressors.”

However, Nosworthy says it’s also worth considering the age and severity of the scar. “New scars tend to respond faster, while older scars may take several months to show visible changes,” she says.

Does scar tape improve more than just scars?

Scar tape benefits more than just your acne scars. The moisture-rich environment scar tape creates “is key for minimizing scars, but it also works similarly for wrinkles by preventing skin from creasing,” Darden says.

“When applied to areas prone to fine lines, like the forehead or crow’s feet, it keeps the skin taut and smooth, which can help train the areas to stay in a more lifted position.” It also helps with wound healing, preventing stretch marks, and overall skin optimization, Nosworthy adds.

How does it differ from other tapes?

It may be difficult to differentiate between scar tape, kinesiology tape, and face-lifting tape. While some of their benefits overlap, they also specialize in different results. Kinesiology tape, also known as Neuromuscular Taping, is intended for muscle and joint support, and pain relief. The elastic fabric is used to stretch and move with the body. And while face-lifting tape and scar tape work opposite to kinesthetic tape, both minimizing facial movement, scar tape targets hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and scarring.

“The biggest benefit is that it helps scars heal to be flatter and softer, along with helping to minimize their appearance overall,” says Darden. “But when used on wrinkles, it prevents sleep creases and encourages smoother skin by keeping the area hydrated and preventing repetitive movements that ultimately contribute to fine lines.”

How often should you use it?

While daily use for scars is recommended, Nosworthy says constant use is best. “It’s recommended to wear scar tape daily for at least 12 hours,” she says, with overnight use being the most optimal time for wrinkles. Meanwhile, some brands suggest keeping it on 24/7, changing it every few days.

What should you look for in a tape?

“[100 percent] medical-grade silicone is the best option for both scars and wrinkles,” says Darden. “It should be breathable, flexible, and comfortable enough to wear for extended periods without irritating the skin,” with hypoallergenic the most ideal for sensitive skin. “It’s also important to choose one that’s easy to remove without pulling at delicate or healing skin,” says Nosworthy.

How do you apply scar tape?

Proper application can improve the comfort of your wear and visibility of results. First, clean and dry the area, then cut the tape to cover the scar with a small margin around the perimeter. Smooth it onto the skin and press gently to avoid air bubbles. For wrinkles, Darden recommends you apply it to smooth, dry skin before bed, meaning you should avoid serums and moisturizers so it adheres properly.

Is there anything you should avoid?

Scar tape is generally safe for all skin types, but you should use caution if your skin is sensitive, while avoiding open wounds and infections. You should also remove the tape gently to avoid damaging your skin. “If you notice any redness or itching, take a break and wait until the skin heals,” says Darden.