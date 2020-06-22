Saweetie Is The Queen Of Fly Nail Art And Her Latest Manicure Is A Must-See

Photo: Getty

Nail Salons were among the many businesses ordered to shut down to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. And now that they are slowly reopening in cities across the country, it’s time to scroll through Instagram for nail art inspiration.

If you’re one of the 5 million people following rapper Saweetie on Instagram, then you don’t have to scroll very far. The artist’s grid is full of beautiful nail designs, like the glow in the dark graffiti art we recently spotted on her digits.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old and ultimate cool-girl shared photos of the aforementioned paint job on Instagram, and we love the details, from the vibrant colors to the icy jewels.

Check out the must-see manicure below, and more fresh nail designs from of the superstar to try.