Inside Saweetie & ESPN's Fiery Red Nail Bar Pop-Up

When Saweetie steps into a room, she’s sure to bring her signature Icy Girl flair with her. Most recently, for the 2025–26 NFL season, the Bay Area–born rapper has officially become ESPN’s first-ever female music curator for Monday Night Football. And in true Saweetie fashion, she’s serving looks and energy for one of America’s biggest sports stages.

“I’m really honored to be the first woman to curate the music for Monday Night Football,” she tells ESSENCE. “You know, I love making history, babe.” With her unmistakable wit, she leans into the moment, celebrating what it means to merge her two loves—sports and music—into a national tradition.

The High Maintenance singer’s role goes beyond simply slotting in tracks. Instead, she’ll be crafting the soundtrack of game night while amplifying rising talent. “I look forward to celebrating some new artists by not only just thinking my music, but watching out for the up and comers and giving them a moment to shine,” she says. In other words, Monday nights are about to feel like mixtape drops: where touchdowns meet turn-ups.

Her West Coast roots show through with her loyalty to her “Niner gang, baby,” but don’t be surprised if the playlists carry a little something for every fan in the stadium. “Obviously I got some good taste,” she teases. “Shout out to ESPN and the NFL for picking things.”

But, her work with ESPN isn’t stopping there. The rapper also met the moment with a beauty moment that felt tailor-made for her. Over the weekend, the sports network launched a one-day-only “ESPN Red Nail Bar” pop-up in New York City. Fans were treated to bold photo ops, special Saweet-inspired treats, and the chance to get manicures in “ESPN Red”—complete with game-inspired nail art.

And, for the 32-year-old star, the pop-up was right up her alley. “I love the color red. It’s fiery, it’s passionate,” she says, flashing her freshly done nails. With this partnership, the rapper is not only redefining what Monday Night Football sounds like, but also expanding the opportunities for game day.

Let’s just say her fingerprints will be on everything. And as the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears face off, on September 8th, to kick off the new season, fans can expect a soundtrack that’s as fiery as her nails.