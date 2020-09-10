A Sour Patch Kids Inspired Nail Polish Collection Is Finally Here

Photo: Sally Hansen

Dentists may advise you to stay away from sweet Halloween treats, but Sally Hansen’s new Insta-Dri X Sour Patch Kids nail polish collection is a likely exception.

The limited-edition shade range, inspired by the most popular Sour Patch Kids flavors, features bold colors that are perfect for boo-tiful Halloween looks.

With haunting hues like Ghouls Night Out, and hair-raising pigments like Hallowgreen, the line is comprised of everything you need for creating spook-tacular manicures this fall.

And in case you aren’t familiar with Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri nail polish, the 3-in-1 formula is equal parts trick and treat.

It’s formulated with a built-in base and topcoat for streak-free shine and magically dries in 60 seconds. And now for the treat. You can grab each polish for $6 at Amazon, Ulta and Walgreens now.