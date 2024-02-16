Romeo Hunte’s 10th Anniversary Show Embodied Bold Red Lips And Glass Skin

Getty Images / John Lamparski / Stringer.



Front row stars like rappers Fabolous and Dave East attended the Romeo Hunte FW24 show to celebrate his 10th anniversary, paying homage to his Brooklyn roots. Nestled inside of Manhattan’s Mercedes-Benz dealership, Hunte’s collection boasted modern tailoring and elevated streetwear. Think: puffy corset dresses and long-trained corset gowns

To elevate the looks further, renowned makeup artist Sir John took charge, adorning the models with bold matte red lipstick from Danessa Myricks’ Colorfix Mattes Collection. Each model sported a natural makeup look, with the focal point being the statement-making lipstick.

Sir John prepped their skin with Beauty Stat’s Probiotic 24hr Moisture Boost Cream to repair the skin barrier function, Universal C Eye Perfector to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer to lift, firm, and smooth the skin. The models also showcased their natural tresses, highlighting their kinks and coils. The makeup application complemented the collection’s aesthetic, perfectly capturing the essence of his home town.