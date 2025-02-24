Roberta Flack’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

Roberta Flack, the esteemed singer, songwriter, and pianist, passed away on February 24, 2025, at the age of 88. The legendary songstress, whose velvety voice redefined soul and R&B, remains an enduring icon of elegance, emotion, and artistry. With timeless classics like “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” the late singer captivated audiences with her ability to weave tenderness and power into every note. Not only will we be listening to her music on repeat, but we also can’t stop reflecting on her most iconic beauty moments.

In the 1970s, Roberta was seriously rocking the afro—a bold statement of being Black and proud—while performing at concerts, including the renowned Newport Jazz Festival. Two years later, she graced the Ronnie Scott stage in London with her hair pulled back in a headband, paired with dramatic long lashes that defined her signature look. Always one to experiment with her hair, she also embraced braids adorned with beads, effortlessly blending style and cultural pride.

Fast forward a few decades, and Roberta was still turning heads. At the 2010 Gillette Civil Rights Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, she stunned with navy blue eyeshadow, a dark pink highlighter, and bold red lipstick. The following year, she stepped out at the 2011 Bideawee Ball with a full beat—eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and her signature red lips. And in 2020, she made an unforgettable appearance at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, sporting a gorgeous curly crown and that same red lipstick we came to know and love.

In honor of her lasting legacy, we’re looking back at some of the most iconic beauty moments from the incomparable Roberta Flack.