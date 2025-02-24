HomeBeauty

Roberta Flack’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

In honor of her legacy, we’re taking a look back at her aspirational beauty moments.
Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
By Larry Stansbury ·

Roberta Flack, the esteemed singer, songwriter, and pianist, passed away on February 24, 2025, at the age of 88. The legendary songstress, whose velvety voice redefined soul and R&B, remains an enduring icon of elegance, emotion, and artistry. With timeless classics like “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” the late singer captivated audiences with her ability to weave tenderness and power into every note. Not only will we be listening to her music on repeat, but we also can’t stop reflecting on her most iconic beauty moments.

In the 1970s, Roberta was seriously rocking the afro—a bold statement of being Black and proud—while performing at concerts, including the renowned Newport Jazz Festival. Two years later, she graced the Ronnie Scott stage in London with her hair pulled back in a headband, paired with dramatic long lashes that defined her signature look. Always one to experiment with her hair, she also embraced braids adorned with beads, effortlessly blending style and cultural pride.

Fast forward a few decades, and Roberta was still turning heads. At the 2010 Gillette Civil Rights Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, she stunned with navy blue eyeshadow, a dark pink highlighter, and bold red lipstick. The following year, she stepped out at the 2011 Bideawee Ball with a full beat—eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and her signature red lips. And in 2020, she made an unforgettable appearance at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, sporting a gorgeous curly crown and that same red lipstick we came to know and love.

In honor of her lasting legacy, we’re looking back at some of the most iconic beauty moments from the incomparable Roberta Flack.

circa 1970: Headshot portrait of American soul singer Roberta Flack, wearing a scarf, hoop earrings, and square sunglasses raised on her forehead. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
31st July 1972: American singer Roberta Flack. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Roberta Flack (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Roberta Flack Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 31: Roberta Flack poses in the press room at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
CINCINNATI – MAY 15: Roberta Flack sings “Imagine” before the Gillette Civil Rights Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on May 15, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Roberta Flack performs on stage, Ronnie Scott’s, London, 1972 (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Musician Roberta Flack onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards pre-telecast held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
NEWPORT, RI – JULY 12: Singer song-writer Roberta Flack performs at the Newport Jazz Festival on July 12, 1970 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by Julie Snow/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
American soul singer-songwriter and musician Roberta Flack, London, 16th January 1973. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
American singer-songwriter Roberta Flack performs on stage at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 1972. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
(GERMANY OUT) *10.02.1939- Sängerin, USAam Rande eines Konzerts in der Berliner Philharmonie im Rahmen der Berliner Jazztage – November 1976 (Photo by Benzmann/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
Roberta Flack, Ronnie Scott’s , Soho, London, 1972. Artist: Brian O’Connor. (Photo by Jazz Services/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
American musician Roberta Flack performs onstage at the Park West Auditorium, Chicago, Illinois, March 30, 1981. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
Singer Roberta Flack photographed in June 1971. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)
American Negress singer Roberta Flack is pictured at a Press conference held for her today at the Boulevarde Hotel.She is in Australia for Concerts. March 8, 1975. (Photo by Grant Peterson/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).
NEW YORK, NEW YORK–MAY 10, 1996: Roberta Flack performs at The Plaza Hotel on May 10, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)
American Soul, Jazz, & R&B musician Roberta Flack performs onstage, circa 1980s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)
Singer Roberta Flack performs at an event, Unspecified, circa 1970s. (Photo by Gai Terrell/Redferns/Getty Images)
