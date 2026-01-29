Courtesy of Julissa Prado

The new year has a way of inviting reinvention, an inner shift that often shows up first in our hair. Whether it’s embracing your natural curls, committing to a bold chop, or stepping into vibrant color, a fresh look can feel like a reset: a visual cue that you are entering a new chapter. For Julissa Prado, founder and CEO of Rizos Curls, these decisions are not superficial. They are identity work, creative expression, and a powerful form of self-alignment.

As the force behind one of the country’s top-performing textured haircare brands, Prado understands the emotional and practical layers of a transformation. She believes hair has the power to shift perception and how others see you, but most importantly, how you see yourself. In a conversation with ESSENCE, she shares how to approach your next-era look with intention, care, and confidence.

Why a New Look Hits Different in the New Year

Prado sees hair as one of the clearest expressions of who we are. “Hair is one of the most intimate ways to express ourselves,” she says. “When people want a big change, energy, confidence, mindset, hair plays a huge role in that.”

This is part of why “hair theory” is trending across TikTok, garnering almost 30,000 posts under the trend’s hashtag. By changing only their hair, creators show how drastically their persona shifts. In a season when momentum is high and reinvention feels inviting (we’re entering the year of the fire horse, after all) a fresh look becomes a powerful tool for stepping into the version of yourself you are ready to embody.

How to Prep Your Hair for a Major Change

Before making a big chop, embracing curls, or trying a new cut, Prado emphasizes honesty with yourself and your stylist. “Be realistic about what your hair can handle,” she says. “A good stylist will tell you when something should not be done in one sitting because they care about your hair’s integrity.”

Transitioning from damage to definition also takes patience. “Your routine will change. Your scalp will change. There will be a learning curve,” she notes. Her go-to starting point is a “no-product challenge”: wash your hair and let it air dry bare to reveal its true texture and needs.

What to Know Before Going Bold With Color

A bold color moment can be transformative, but Prado stresses preparation. “Color almost always causes damage. That is just the reality,” she says. Her top rules are to swap conditioner for a deep mask every wash, keep hair moisturized at night when dryness can worsen breakage, and use oils or leave-ins to protect your hair’s ends. Understanding upkeep before committing ensures your color stays vibrant and your curls stay healthy.

Protecting Your Curl Pattern and Styling Smarter for Your New Look

Healthy curls start with a clean foundation. “If your hair is not properly clarified, products will not penetrate,” Prado explains. She swears by a double cleanse: a gentle clarifier followed by a moisturizing shampoo.

From there, styling becomes a three-part ritual of moisture prep, definition, and hold. “Hold is often overlooked but essential,” she adds. “It helps fight frizz and extend time between wash days.” This layered approach keeps your pattern protected and your look polished.

Claiming Your New Signature Look

Above all, Prado wants women to feel empowered. “You can always change your mind,” she says. “Have fun with your hair.”

A new look does not need to be perfect. It only needs to feel aligned. Whether soft, bold, or somewhere in between, your hair becomes the medium through which you express your next chapter.