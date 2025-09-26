Rihanna Announced The Birth Of Her Daughter In A Soft Beauty Look

badgalriri / Instagram

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Yesterday, Rihanna announced her third child—and first daughter—with partner A$AP Rocky, Rocki Irish Mayers. And, while an oversized pink bow adorned her newborn’s hair, Riri celebrated Rocki’s birth with a beauty look of her own.

With her daughter cradled in her arms, the Fenty Beauty founder’s hair cascaded, resting on top of her chest with the other side tucked behind her ear. Her natural skin still glowed post-pregnancy with nothing but a single swipe of mascara (think: Fenty Beauty’s Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara). Her baby pink manicure was the perfect oval shape, as if deliberately avoiding square for an extra-gentle touch.

While Rihanna’s a first-time girl mom, the mother of three isn’t new to the beauty of pregnancy—or birth. Since her first pregnancy with her now 3-year-old son, RZA, her beauty has turned motherhood into an aspiration.

For one, she showed her first-borns face for the first time on the cover of British Vogue—she wore a Chaka Khan-esque ‘80s rockstar hairstyle. And, now that she has a daughter, we can only imagine the love for beauty they’ll both share.