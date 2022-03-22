Rihanna, the beauty mogul and mommy-to-be, went to her Instagram to show off her adoration for Fenty Beauty’s cult-favorite lip gloss, Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Bubble Binge! This pure, creamy hot pink color was exactly what we needed to welcome the formal start of Spring.

“I’m not gon’ lie, we f’ed up this new lip gloss color up!” The singer shared in her video. We must admit, the color looks gorgeous on the Barbadian beauty.

Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream is the ultimate feel-good, look-great lip gloss, with medium to full coverage, excellent shine, and no shimmer. The XXL wand applies the buildable color in just one swipe, leaving lips instantly softer and more voluminous-looking. It’s enriched with Vitamin A to nourish lips and has a mild peach-vanilla aroma.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Bubble Binge ($21) is now available exclusively on Fentybeauty.com.