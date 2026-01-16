Rihanna Sported A Silky Black Hairstyle At A$AP Rocky’s Album Release Party

@yusefhairnyc / Instagram

Although 2016 is trending (and she nodded to the era with her Miu Miu bomber jacket and gold choker), Rihanna’s recent beauty look was defiantly modern. Last night, at the release party for A$AP Rocky’s latest album Don’t Be Dumb, she reminded us that 2026 beauty is actually still its own thing.

Instead of a decade-old fishtail braid or high ombré pony, Rih opted for a much more classic hairstyle: silky, black, and drop-curled. Keyed by her long-time hairstylist Yusef Williams, her long style marked the return to natural hair colors—specifically, black—this year, which we’ve seen all over the red carpet (so far). It’s simple, minimal, and the perfect compliment to her makeup.

Pulling from her hair’s silky finish, her lips were a satin nude and traced with a brown liner. Her eye makeup was trending, too, proving lashes may just be more important than shadow in 2026. For Rihanna, white under eye liner (which matched her pedicure) was enough to complete the look.

Before you think of reaching into the archives for beauty inspiration, consider what style means today. Reach for silky, not matte; replace your eyeshadow with lashes and liner; and don’t think twice about your curls dropping. This year, they’re meant to.