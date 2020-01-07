Photo: Getty

As we go from year to year and decade to decade, some things will change. This includes our careers, our relationship statuses, and even our family size. But Rihanna just reminded the entire world that her natural beauty and her healthy edges are forever.

On Monday, the singer and makeup maven went barefaced in her first selfie of the new year. And in the Instagram photo, Rihanna’s skin shined bright like a diamond.

While we could spot a small pimple just above Rihanna’s jawline, the tiny imperfection which she didn’t bother to cover up, made the picture even more perfect because we love it when celebrities keep it real.

Rihanna’s hairstyle was just as timeless as her beauty. The-31-year-old’s classic cornrows proved that she doesn’t need much to look done up.

The “first selfie of the new year doe,” Rihanna captioned the post. And now we’re all anxiously waiting to see more of the stunning star.

