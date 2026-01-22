Rihanna’s Week In New York Reminds Us She’s The Queen Of Effortless Beauty

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Who says effortless can’t be chic? Rihanna proves two things can be true at once—all with one simple trick. The beauty mogul and mom of three has been touting her blush-lip combos all over New York following the release of A$AP Rocky’s latest album Don’t Be Dumb, and, of course, turning heads with her signature cool girl esthetic the whole time.

Rih’s silky black hairdo—coiffed by her long-time hairdresser Yusef Williams—was, at times, worn with a Yankees cap and others, casually tossed into a bun. She is the embodiment of ease: done, yet undone. And, most importantly, she never tries too hard to look good. But, that doesn’t mean her beauty statements were lost.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 19: Rihanna is seen on January 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Her makeup artist Hector Espinal made sure of it. Paired with an Alaïa animal-print coat and matching pumps, Espinal still managed to grab attention for her makeup: Matte red lipstick coupled with circular blush. This combo was striking and chic, even as intentionally defiant strands and sunglasses attempted to conceal her gorgeous face.

Even a more pared back makeup look—a simple liner, lip gloss, and hair-shrouded cheeks—was enough to up the ante on her relaxed appearance. She always manages to say just enough. It’s a look you can easily achieve in the car between destinations on even the busiest days. Think: MAC Chestnut liner with a simple clear gloss.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 16: Rihanna is seen on January 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Then, she showed off what Espinal says is “the baddest berry lip combo.” To be exact, Fenty Beauty’s Trace’d Out Liner in the deep mahogany shade “Whiskey” filled in with the Gloss Bomb Stix’s “Black’r Berry.” Here, her lips were potent, and her blush was equally so, powdered all over the rounds of her cheeks. Even with a baseball cap over her silky tresses, her beauty look was luckily still in plain view.

Even in the dead of winter in New York, leave it to Rihanna to give a lesson on being effortlessly chic. Because, clearly, she has it down to a tea.