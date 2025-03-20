Rihanna Channels Spring Beauty In Barbados

@badgalriri / Instagram

The spring equinox officially starts today, which means it’s time to update your beauty wardrobe to reflect the most anticipated seasonal transition from winter. And for Rihanna, this means tying her hair up with a scarf on a yacht in Barbados.

Going home just before the season turns was necessary, especially since the pop star had a busy end to last season. From A$AP Rocky, jumping into her arms after winning a court case, to supporting his big return to the stage at Rolling Loud, all eyes have been on Rihanna. More recently, she’s returned home, for her new Fenty x Puma collaboration press trip, with scarf-covered hair and yellow jelly sandals for an island yacht ride.

Her hair, long, straight and dark, reached her hips, while a green-trimmed polka dot scarf protected her strands from being swept by the wind. Her baby hairs were wet and lived-in, peeking out of her scarf and sitting on what’s left of her blush.



Her lips were businesswoman red with pink blush (thanks to Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Priscilla Ono), and nails and toes were baby pink and white respectively. Overall? A complete ode to the essence of spring.