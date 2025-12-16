How Black Women Can Revamp Their Curls After A Protective Style

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Braids, twists, and wigs are in style every season. So much so that Cécred recently launched a 5-piece protection collection for braids and extensions, non-toxic braiding hair is turning more mainstream, and, this season, braided styles have unexpectedly hit an all-time high. But, the catch is, protective styles aren’t always protecting your hair’s health.

“They can help your curls rest and grow because you’re not combing or styling them every day,” celebrity hairstylist and Wella Professionals Ambassador Dereq Clark tells ESSENCE. However, “if you leave them in too long or make them too tight, they can cause damage to your hair and make it weak or cause it to break.”

In for a new style before the holiday ends? Read on for more on what to do to revive your texture and prioritize your hair’s health after a protective style.

How can protective styles damage hair?

“The biggest problem women have after removing their protective styles is tangled or dry hair,” Clark says. “When hair has been tucked away for a long time, it can get dry and form knots. If you pull too hard, you might lose some hair when taking it out.”

He also warns against dry rot when your hair loses the ability to absorb moisture, resulting in severely dry and brittle hair with split ends and breakage. “Many people forget to gently detangle and deep condition their hair right away,” he says, which is a crucial step to help your curls get soft, strong, and nourished after being in a long-term protective style.

Best Post-Protective Style Hair Care Routine

Take your time taking the braids out, don’t rush! Detangle your hair slowly with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb. Wash your hair with a gentle shampoo to clean and moisturize your scalp. Deep condition with a deep nourishing conditioner to bring moisture back. Use a leave-in conditioner like Wella Professionals ULTIMATE REPAIR Miracle Hair Rescue and a little oil like Wella Professionals ULTIMATE SMOOTH Miracle Oil Serum to seal in the moisture. Let your curls air dry and be free for a while before styling again. This helps your curls bounce back and look healthy again.

What To Avoid When Revamping Your Curls After A Protective Style

After you’ve removed your protective style, it’s important to take a break from hair manipulation if you want your curls to bounce back. According to Clark, you shouldn’t do too much: Avoid too much heat, like blow dryers or flat irons, combing your curls when they’re dry, which can cause breakage, and, installing another tight protective style right away.

The Best Post-Protective Hair Care Products

