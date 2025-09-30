Renell Medrano Enters Her Beauty Era As Supersuite’s Creative Director

Getty Images/WWD

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Renell Medrano has become one of the industry’s most beloved photographers. Known for capturing powerful imagery inspired by her Bronx upbringing and Dominican heritage, her distinctive storytelling style has shaped visuals for cultural icons like Solange Knowles, Kendrick Lamar and more. Now, the acclaimed director and photographer is bringing her visionary talents to the world of beauty as the Creative Director of brand new company, Supersuite.

Marking her first venture into the beauty industry, Medrano tells ESSENCE, “I think anything I do has some type of connection to who I am so being able to do different things that ties into my world is always fun. Fragrance, for me, has always been tied to identity and when I was younger I’d experiment with different mists and lotions after school.”

Supersuite offers a diverse lineup of body products, each designed to elevate daily rituals through scent and texture. Among Medrano’s go-tos from the launch are the Caramel Temptress Eau De Parfum Intense and Shower Thoughts Daily Reset Scrub because the scents linger. The brand also features a range of products including the But Badder Body Whip Cream, No Bad Shaves Ultra Smooth Shaving Gel, Must Have Mist Me Body Mist, and Eau De Parfums in Gimme Flowers and Pear Skin.

With her hands in many different projects, it’s essential for Renell to stay rested and recharged. “I love long car rides,” she shares. “There’s something about being on the road that helps me clear my head. It’s become a way for me to center myself, which is important as a creative. I think the car rides give me time to reset and reflect.” After all, creativity isn’t something you can just turn on. It takes emotional energy, mental clarity, and intention.

Stacked from 3 images. Method=B (R=8,S=3)

Her biggest lesson of all? Whatever you do, “make sure it’s authentic to you,” Medrano shares. “Every industry has its own ‘rules’ and trends. But what really matters is when people can feel your perspective and personal touch,” she says. That includes, for her, being involved in the fragrance space, for example. “This wasn’t random,” she adds. “Scent has always been personal and meaningful in my life. When you stay rooted in who you are and your own experiences and point of view, the work comes across as genuine and people can connect with it in a real way.”