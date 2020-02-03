Getty Images

While we were celebrating touchdowns and watching the halftime performance, our sisters on the other side of the pond were celebrating the best in British film. The 73rd Annual British Academy Film Awards took place at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, and the glam was ever so present.

Ladies such as Naomie Harris, Zazie Beetz, and Jodie Turner-Smith set the red carpet ablaze with their standout looks. Red lips were popular. But the most common beauty look for this year’s BAFTAs was smooth and glowing skin. No one missed that memo, reminding us that Black women age so immaculately that we make aging backwards look like a real thing.