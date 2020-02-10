Beauty Looks From The 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
By Shalwah Evans ·

Despite the lack of diversity and representation in the films and thespians nominated in this year’s #OscarsSoWhite, Black beauty was still a standout. But while the Oscars might be thrilling to watch for some, we know the main event is really all the parties surrounding the ceremony. And the Vanity Fair Oscar Party boasted just a little more color than the awards.

The hair and makeup looks from our melanin-rich Hollywood favorites that you didn’t see at the show were filled with complementary eyeshadows, bright lips, and natural hairstyles that would have been too Black for some networks. And we were here for all of them.

Check out the gallery below for all the stunning beauty looks you missed during the 2020 Oscars.

01
Janet Mock
John Shearer/Getty Images
02
Lena Waithe
John Shearer/Getty Images
03
Shonda Rhimes
John Shearer/Getty Images
04
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
05
Anita Hill
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
06
Rashida Jones
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
07
Ava DuVernay
John Shearer/Getty Images
08
Gabrielle Union
John Shearer/Getty Images
09
Maxine Waters
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
10
Tracee Ellis Ross
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
