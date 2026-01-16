How To Nail TikTok’s ‘Sade Girl’ Makeup Trend This Winter

TikTok is a gold mine for beauty inspiration. From trendy braids to nails and makeup, there’s always something new to try. Of all the app has to offer, nothing is more exciting than a new aesthetic. Balletcore, soft glam, latte makeup, old money—these are just a few of the TikTok beauty aesthetics that likely graced your FYP over the last couple years. There’s no denying the appeal of these looks. Many have gone viral since debuting, and, naturally, on her 67th birthday today, we’re taking a look back on the “Sade Girl” aesthetic that was all the rage last fall.
Singer Sade Adu poses on January 27, 1984. (Photo by B. Gomer/Express/Getty Images)
If you’re of a certain age, you’re probably familiar with Sade’s R&B hits. For decades, the singer has delivered classic songs that are still popular today. But her signature beauty look is just as timeless. The slicked-back ponytail with thick braid, fluffy brows, and bold lips are all classics that are inspiring the Sade Girl aesthetic.
Below, celebrity makeup artist Dominique Della breaks down the trend and shares tips for recreating the look.
Article continues after video.
What elements define the “Sade Girl” makeup trend?
To be fair, there are a lot of makeup trends that focus on an au-natural look. Sheer coverage and no-makeup makeup looks have been trending for a while now. The Sade Girl aesthetic leans into this style but embraces the singer’s sultry look—think effortless and chic. Della tells ESSENCE that the core of the Sade Girl trend lies with healthy skin and earth-toned makeup. “It’s all about a glowy base enhanced with lots of bronzer and toasty elements like terracotta blush, brown sultry eyes, and a deep lip.”
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 13: Singer Sade performs on stage at Live Aid on July 13th, 1985 in Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)
How to do “Sade Girl” makeup
When thinking of Sade, a tonal look comes to mind. Sure, the songstress was famous for her cherry-red lips, but as Della explains, her natural makeup and dewy skin were just as memorable. To recreate this trend, Della notes that you’ll want to start with a good skincare routine to enhance your natural glow and build the look from there. After prepping the skin, try using a glowy primer to give the skin a lightly illuminated look.
This trend is all about a monochromatic look, so matching the tones of your makeup will be key. “Pairing your bronzer with your eyeshadow will give you a more cohesive look,” says Della. Once you’ve bronzed your skin, she recommends using a cream blush in a rich reddish-brown shade. “A cream formula can also be blended on the lips and will tie into the final look nicely.”
The best products for “Sade Girl” Makeup
01
01
Morphe’s Huephoric Rush Blush in Hypnotized
This cream blush is buttery smooth and has an intense color payoff. But it’s the finish that makes it ideal for Sade Girl makeup. It’s not quite dewy and instead has a soft matte look that gives the skin an airbrushed wash of color.Available at www.morphe.com
For a glowy complexion, Della recommends using this beloved illuminating base. “It’s lightweight and allows for a skin-like finish,” she says. Pro tip: Skip the setting powder step to better show off your skin’s natural radiance.Available at www.charlottetilbury.com
If you want to top your cream blush with a powder, Della recommends this earthy shade. Not only is the terracotta color spot on for recreating Sade’s signature look, but the powder formula is hydrating and won’t dry out your skin.Available at www.hauslabs.com
You guessed it, Rhode’s Toasted Teddy is the perfect rusty brown hue for this trend. The formula melts into the skin and gives a light-as-air look, but can also be built up for more intensity.Available at www.rhodeskin.com
07
Makeup Forever’s Artist Color Pencil in Limitless Brown
We love a chocolate brown pencil. This one goes the extra mile and works triple duty, serving as a brow, eye, and lip liner. It’s the easiest way to create a monochromatic look and saves space in your makeup bag.Available at www.makeupforever.com
After lining your lips, Della suggests topping them with nourishing lip oil in a deep brown color. This is one of her favorites, but for a more bronzy look, she recommends trying the Bronze Glow shade.Available at www.dior.com