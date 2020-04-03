‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Stars Go Makeup-Free For New Social Media Challenge

Photo: Getty

Model and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has kicked off a new social media challenge. On Wednesday, the mom of three shared a video of her beautiful bare face to Instagram to jumpstart the #Nomakeup #WashFace challenge that calls for women to go makeup-free.

“The point of the challenge is to ignite the confidence in you,” Marcille captioned the post. “No need for filters and makeup and enhancement to be beautiful. Be bold enough to be you,” she continued. And Marcille even encouraged her RHOA castmates to step up to the plate.

“I nominate every single real housewife of Atlanta,” Marcille added.

We rarely see the famous Georgia peaches without makeup, but the new challenge proves they’re just as beautiful when they’re not glammed up.

To see which of the housewives went makeup-free, check out the gallery below.