I’m Dry But My Skin Isn’t—Here’s How Cutting Alcohol Changed Everything

Hot girls don’t drink. Or at least they’ve scaled back a bit in the interest of their health and wellbeing, and in my case, my skin. Afterall, nothing boosts my ego more than getting complimented on my complexion. It’s actually what motivates me to do my nighttime routine even when I am struggling to keep my eyes open and am about to pass out.

As a self-proclaimed skincare devotee, alcohol was a vice I always knew wasn’t great for me but would still enjoy socially, even if it meant dull, dry, and puffy skin the next morning. That was until 2024 when I decided to try a year without drinking as a personal experiment to see how it would impact my skin.

If the prospect of a more luminous complexion wasn’t enough, global health organizations sounding the alarm on the severely minimized detrimental effects of alcohol was. In 2023, the World Health Organization reported that there is no level of alcohol consumption that is safe for our health, classifying it as a Group 1 carcinogen.

Even the age old adage that red wine has benefits for heart health is false. Interestingly enough, Gen Z (myself included) is reported as drinking the least of any generation in recent history, citing concerns for not just physical but also mental and emotional wellbeing. That same year I found myself naturally gravitating away from alcohol and swapping my preferred dry whites, for functional mocktails and herbal tinctures.

At just 23 at the time, alcohol had begun to take a toll on my body and mental well-being. A singular glass of chardonnay would leave me with the dreaded ‘hang-xiety,’ puffy face, swollen body, and dry, dehydrated skin the next morning. All but confirming that last night’s pleasure was not only stealing the next day’s joy but glow as well.

Below for all the ways that giving up alcohol has improved my skin.

Bye Bye Breakouts

Breakouts are pretty much non-existent for me now. I have to admit, I have never really struggled with acne but I would routinely get hormonal breakouts during that time of the month and for years it seemed like there was nothing I could do to prevent it. Now, I can go months without a single breakout and when I do, it’s likely due to using a new product or going a day too long without changing my pillow case. As someone who hyperpigments even from the smallest of blemishes, this has been one of the best benefits of cutting out alcohol. Which brings me to my next finding.

Hyperpigmentation Fades Faster

This might have been the most shocking side effect. Whereas before dark spots would often take months to fade, now they are gone within a few weeks. I didn’t change anything about my routine: non-negotiable daily SPF, chemical exfoliation 2-3 times per week, and Vitamin C to brighten.

In consulting with my dermatologist, it makes sense though. Inflammation is the root cause of most bodily ailments, including hyperpigmentation. Alcohol metabolizes into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that triggers oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, and it reduces glutathione, a key antioxidant that helps lighten dark spots by inhibiting melanin production. By eliminating it, your skin is better equipped to heal itself, resulting in less prominent hyperpigmentation.

The Sober Glow Is Real

Alcohol is a diuretic not just for your body but also your largest organ, your skin. Over time I noticed that my dry skin was much more balanced. Whereas before dehydration would lead to dry patches and even excess oil in the summer, now my skin is always plump and glass-like, even when I keep my routine minimal.

I don’t have much more of an explanation beyond that my skin just glows like it never has before. I met a woman on the train a few years ago with the most beautiful, healthy and glowy skin. She must have been in her late 50’s or early 60’s, with her silver hair being the only giveaway of her age. I asked what her secret was to having such radiant skin and she said, “never get married and don’t drink.” I’ve since heeded her advice on both fronts and I concur it does wonders for your skin but I’ll check back in thirty years or so.

Sculpting With No Gua Sha

We’ve all experienced the dreaded puffiness in your face after a night of drinking or consuming too much sodium. I’m nowhere near as consistent with facial sculpting as I would like to be (I only do it when I have a shoot or big event coming up), but in the past year, my cheekbones and jawline have gained definition I never expected.

What was most surprising was that the natural contouring is something other people remarked on frequently (I consider other people noticing aesthetic changes to be the biggest indicator as to whether something is working). Now, I look like I gua sha regularly even though I only pick mine up every few weeks.

Tips For Socializing Without Alcohol

Just Hush: No one can tell it’s a mocktail unless you tell them. Most people won’t care if you don’t drink but if certain crowds are more judgemental, just get a mocktail and no one will be the wiser.

Read the Room: Unfortunately, I have encountered a number of people who can’t wrap their head around not drinking, let alone at a social gathering. In those situations, if I am being pressed about it, I just say I can’t for health reasons. Crazy how medical concerns are more permissible than sheer personal preference.

Dating: Funnily enough, not drinking has been a huge plus in my dating life. As soon as someone seems too taken aback by my not drinking, they are ruled out. Not being under the influence is a great way to see if you have a genuine connection with someone or if liquid courage is what’s creating the ‘vibe.’

My Go-To Mocktails

As the year progressed and my skin got glowier and blemish free, it became easier and easier to ignore cravings for a cocktail. Even if you are just prepping for a big occasion, reducing your alcohol consumption for any amount of time will do wonders for your skin. Try it for a month and let me know how you look and feel after. The result might just prompt a new lifestyle. Below for my favorite mocktails that may give you a push in the right direction.

