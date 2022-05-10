Queen Latifah Announces Her Return As A CoverGirl

Queen Latifah surprised her Instagram followers today by announcing her comeback to CoverGirl. For more than a decade, Latifah partnered with the brand to launch iconic makeup collections for the brand, including Clean Foundation and Outlast Lipcolor. The Queen Collection changed the entire beauty landscape, as it encouraged other brands to expand their lines for women of color. COVERGIRL continues to include deeper shades in their collections such as their TruBlend Liquid Foundation collection, which has more than 50 different shades.

“You know what they say…Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL,” the Grammy winner announced in her caption. “It is such an honor to be back with the @COVERGIRL family and be able to work alongside boundary-pushing, diverse, and game-changing women. I am so excited to pick up where we left off and continue to make the beauty industry more inclusive and accessible for all.”

If you remember, the Equalizer star collaborated with the giant makeup brand in 2006. Shortly after joining the CoverGirl family, she was approached by a woman in the airport who congratulated her on the brand partnership but still felt underrepresented in the makeup aisle.

“The woman came up to me and was like, ‘I’m so happy for you and CoverGirl. I love that, but I wish y’all made a shade in my complexion.’ When she said that, it didn’t go past me, it stuck with me,” Queen says in an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning. “I [thought], ‘okay, let’s go make a shade in your complexion’. I thought why am I CoverGirl if we can’t get our different shades?”

We’re hoping the Queen Collection makes a return because it’s exactly what we need on our beauty shelves. The product’s release has yet to be announced, but we will keep you updated.

In addition to the current news, the Queen was recently acknowledged for her philanthropic endeavors and as one of the most prominent women working in media and entertainment at Variety’s Power of Women in-person event on May 5th.

The New Jersey native, who demonstrates that she is CoverGirl material, took her beauty look to the next level and beyond, making the ladies gag over her latest red carpet beauty, which won her 10s all around! See for yourself.

The “Ladies First” rapper gave us a glimpse of her look just before she hit the carpet via Instagram. With makeup done by the one and only, Sam Fine, the video takes you from the bottom to the top of her look that stuns us with her natural beauty and sleek hair that will have you running to your stylist asking for the “Queen Latifah” silk press.

“Gag,” she playfully says in the video before she walks off flouncing her perfect tresses.

We are always excited about what Queen Latifah brings to the table!