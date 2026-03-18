Queen Latifah’s Beauty & Style Evolution

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At 56, Queen Latifah represents decades of Black feminist magic. Since the late ‘80s, the artist has been the voice of women’s empowerment. Her Grammy-winning single “U.N.I.T.Y.” raised awareness about violence against women and sexual objectification, while her roles in films like Beauty Shop (2005) and Hairspray (2007) marked Latifah’s association with beauty. In other words, the rapper-turned-beauty queen has had quite the evolution.

Back in the 1980s and ‘90s, her go-to looks required nothing more than a red or metallic lip. Behind the scenes at her “Fly Girl” video shoot, she was seen in springtime-approved pink lipstick with liner just short of a wing. By the 2000s, her bold lip remained, however her short hair (which saw shapes like pompadours and bobs) took on new sculpted shapes. See: the 1st Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, where she paired a clipped back bump with Adidas shades. As time went on, her foray into beauty became even more apparent. From her platinum wig at the Hairspray premiere to even developing her signature fragrance “Queen” and a Covergirl makeup collection.

In the 2010s, her beauty brightened, from blue eyeshadow and powder blush at New York City Ballet’s Spring 2013 Gala to a bright red lip matching her nails at the 2019 MTV Video Awards. Then, once the 2020s hit, she established herself even more as a fashion icon: A yellow mushroom-like gown at the TheGrio Awards in 2022, multiple front row looks at Thom Browne, and a free-flowing blush pink dress at the LACMA Gala with her wife, Eboni Nichols.

As for the Queen’s latest stop in her beauty and style evolution, she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscar after-party covered in diamond jewelry worn with a red gown and feathered drape.

Ahead, see how Queen Latifah’s beauty and style has evolved over the years in honor of her 56th birthday.