Queen Latifah’s Beauty Evolution

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

At 55, Queen Latifah represents decades of Black feminist magic. Since the late ‘80s, the artist has been the voice of women’s empowerment. Her Grammy-winning single “U.N.I.T.Y.” raised awareness about violence against women and sexual objectification, while her roles in films like Beauty Shop (2005) and Hairspray (2007) marked Latifah’s association with beauty. In other words, the rapper-turned-glam muse has had quite the evolution.

Back in the 1980s and ‘90s, her go-to looks required nothing more than a red or metallic lip. Behind the scenes at her “Fly Girl” video shoot, she was seen in springtime-approved pink lipstick with liner just short of a wing. By the 2000s, her bold lip remained, however her short hair (which saw shapes like pompadours and bobs) grew into her slick-back era. See: the Baby Phat Spring 2003 show. As time went on, skin tone neutrals like baby pinks and light beiges turned into her color, as spotted at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

In the 2010s, her beauty brightened, from blue eyeshadow and powder blush at New York City Ballet’s Spring 2013 Gala to a bright red lip matching her nails at the 2019 MTV Video Awards. Now, the latest stop in her beauty evolution was marked by her 97th Annual Oscars performance: a twisted and tucked bun with loose honey blonde side bangs and blush brushed onto the apple of her lifted cheekbones.

In honor of Queen Latifah’s 55th birthday, see how the actress’s beauty looks have changed over the years.

Portrait Session 1989

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 6: Queen Latifah (Dana Owens) appears in a portrait taken on October 6, 1989 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/MIchael Ochs Archives)

“Fly Girl” Video Shoot

NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Queen Latifah (Dana Owens) appears in a portrait taken backstage during Queen Latifah’s video shoot for “Fly Girl” on June 28, 1991 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/MIchael Ochs Archives).

Los Angeles circa 2000

LOS ANGELES, USA – 1st JANUARY: American singer and actress Queen Latifah posed in Los Angeles, USA circa 2000. (Photo by Martina Raddatz/Redferns)

Video Shoot 2000

UNITED STATES – CIRCA 2000: Photo of QUEEN LATIFAH; Posed portrait of Queen Latifah on video shoot (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

15th Annual Soul Train Awards

Queen Latifah (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

61st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Queen Latifah during The 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

“Hairspray” Premiere 2007

WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 10: Queen Latifah arrives to the premiere of New Line Cinema’s “Hairspray” at The Mann Village Theatre on July 10, 2007 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

82nd Annual Academy Awards

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 07: Actress Queen Latifah arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

2013 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actress Queen Latifah arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

New York City Ballet’s Spring 2013 Gala

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 08: Actress Queen Latifah attends New York City Ballet’s Spring 2013 Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic)

43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 04: Actress/singer Queen Latifah attends the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Steve Martin at Dolby Theatre on June 4, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Queen Latifah attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)

Thom Browne FW23 Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Prelude to The Paris Games 2024

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Queen Latifah attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

2024 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Queen Latifah attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

9th Annual Oscars Red Carpet

Queen Latifah at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

97th Annual Oscars Performance