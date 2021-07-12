Black Lip Liner Made Its Triumphant Return On The Pyer Moss Runway

Getty Images

The impact that the ’90s continues to have on beauty is undeniable. That can be said for the Pyer Moss Fall Couture showcase, where both the hair and makeup were inspired by the decade where the creativity of Black women was given center stage.

“Skin is in,” Mali Thomas, key makeup artist and Global Makeup Artist for Bobbi Brown, says of the makeup look for the show. “Our inspirations is ’90s, so I just wanted to keep everything matte, but a soft matte, not cakey. We also keep the eyes matte as well.” To do that, Thomas used the Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation all over the face. “It’s beautiful because it looks just like skin,” she says. “But it also stays on all day.” Adding to the uniform aesthetic of the face was a more structured brow, for which Thomas adopted a more furrowed look on the front with a defined tail.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage )

The true star of the look, however, were the lips. A true ode to the decade, the deep liner was a more updated version of the beloved look, with Thomas using both black eyeliner and a brow pencil for increased dimension. “Around the lips, we’re adding a detailed black liner to be just kind of reminiscent of the decade and bring it back,” Thomas says. Adding that the look is one that’s been turning heads for quite some time. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage )

“The Black liner showed you and told you that she was on apologetic and she was coming through what we had to pay attention Right?” she says. “So that’s what we’re doing today. All of our girls, you have to pay attention to them. We’re here. We’re not going anywhere. We’re in Madam C.J. Walker’s home, there’s so much greatness and so much legacy. It’s just beautiful.”

