Purple Setting Powder Is Trending—But Does It Work On Black Skin?

For beauty enthusiasts, there’s nothing more enticing than a viral makeup look. While runway trends are enviable, the allure of testing the internet’s latest obsession or buzzy look is difficult to ignore. But every trend is different, and while some reach high points of virality, they may not always be for every skin tone, causing even more of a stir online. Purple setting powders are a prime example of a trend that’s becoming increasingly popular thanks to their magnetic look.

From cool launches to petal pretty powders that have a dreamy effect on camera, it’s hard not to fall in love with the purple setting powder trend. However, with the storm of controversy around lavender blushes, it begs the question: Is purple setting powder made for Black skin? To find out, ESSENCE chatted with celebrity makeup artist Christiana Cassell on who the trend works best for, its benefits, and how to apply purple setting powders for a flawless look. She even shares her favorite products to get the look.

What Is Purple Setting Powder and Why is it Trending?

To understand why these pretty purple powders are trending, Cassell says it’s important to know the basics of color theory. Like any color-toned product, purple powders are designed to color-correct the skin. Banana and peach shades are the most common hues for remedying dark circles and areas of hyperpigmentation. However, purple is designed to offset a different issue. According to Cassell, purple is ideal for neutralizing yellow and warm tones in the skin.

While the pretty lavender shade can be used in a liquid form, setting powders are more popular for baking and locking your makeup look in place. In that vein, purple setting powders can be used to set concealer under the eyes, on the forehead, on the bridge of the nose, and on the chin.

What are the Benefits of Purple Setting Powder?

Like any baking powder, purple setting powder can be essential for creating a smooth and matte look. As one of the final steps in full-coverage makeup application, it ensures the finished look is flawless and gives the skin an airbrushed or filtered effect. “For neutral and yellow skin tones, purple powders can help brighten and blur the skin while setting your makeup,” says Cassell. Beyond its baking benefits, she explains that it can also help tone down an overly warm foundation.

Does Purple Setting Powder Work on Black Skin?

As one of the most buzzy, not to mention dreamiest, powder colors, it’s easy to be swept up into the hype. However, at its core, purple setting powder is a color-corrector and works best when paired with skin tones that exhibit yellow or warm areas of concern. “This powder is most beneficial for warmer complexions depending on the shade and tone of the color,” says Cassell.

She tells ESSENCE that light to medium complexions—think olive undertones and brown skin—can use a purple powder to brighten under the eyes and the high points of the face. While deeper complexions aren’t the ideal candidate for a purple setting powder, Cassell notes that if you plan to use it, you should do so sparingly. “Too much powder can possibly leave a white cast and cause flashback.”

How To Use Purple Setting Powder

If you’re ready to give this trend a test drive, there are some guidelines to keep in mind. According to Cassell, for baking, it’s best to apply your regular setting powder first and then follow up with a purple or lavender-toned powder using a sponge or large puff. For a softer and more diffused look, she recommends applying with a brush to ensure you’re not adding too much powder.

But perhaps her best hack for these powders on Black skin is to use them over top of blush. “Layering a purple setting powder on top of a pink-toned blush softens the shade and allows for a more seamless transition of color.” If you’re not able to find your exact shade, she notes you can mix and play around with different powders to find a combination that works best for your skin. Below, see the pros top purple powder picks.

Our Favorite Purple Setting Powders

01 01 Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder in Ube Birthday Cake Cassell says this viral powder has become popular because it’s one of the few that works well on melanated skin. “The electric lavender shade can be useful for brightening areas for an array of complexions ranging from tan to medium and deep.” Available at hudabeauty.com 40 Shop Now 02 02 Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in Lavender Designed to smooth and blur the skin it’s a great choice for a matte finish. However, Cassell says that it’s ideal for fairer skin tones due to its light and airy lavender color. Available at fentybeauty.com 36 Shop Now 03 03 Hourglass Ambient Lighting Finishing Powder in Mood Light If you’re opting to top your blush with a purple powder, this finishing style is a great option. It softens the color while infusing your look with a subtle luminescence. Available at hourglasscosmetics.com 58 Shop Now

