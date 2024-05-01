I Tried PRP Hair Restoration – Here’s How It Went

Shutterstock / andreonegin

When it comes to rocking a flawless hairstyle, full and healthy edges are a game-changer. But for many of us, including myself, achieving that perfect frame for our face can be challenging. According to JAMA Dermatology medical journals, thinning edges on Black women, also known as traction alopecia, could be caused by wearing certain hairstyles. This includes everything from braids and ponytails, to locs and even wigs.

In my case, Vitiligo has contributed to thinning edges. This has left me on the hunt for a natural solution to promote a thicker, stronger hairline. That’s where PRP (or Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy came in.

PRP uses your own blood to kickstart healing and cell regeneration. It’s become trendy recently with celebrities getting the “vampire facial.” However, it has also been proven to help with hair growth.

Below, learn everything you need to know about the treatment that will have your tresses looking fuller.

Tira before PRP.

How does it work?

They take a small amount of blood and then spin it in a particular machine to separate the platelet-rich plasma. Platelets are loaded with growth factors, which are basically tiny messengers that tell your body to repair and grow tissues. In the case of hair loss, PRP injections deliver a concentrated dose of these growth factors directly to the scalp. The idea is that this can jumpstart those sleepy hair follicles and get them growing hair again.

Where do I go?

Finding a reputable med spa or dermatologist experienced in PRP treatments was crucial for me. After researching different options, I found that Chic Beauty Bar stood out for its positive reviews. During my initial consultation, Jessie Diaz, Aesthetic RN and owner of Chic Beauty Bar, thoroughly explained the PRP process, potential risks and benefits, and what to expect after the treatment. She also addressed my questions and concerns, ensuring I felt comfortable and confident moving forward.

How do I prep?

In the days before my first PRP session, I received detailed pre-treatment instructions. These included avoiding certain medications and supplements that could thin the blood and recommendations for minimizing discomfort during the procedure itself. Following these guidelines helped ensure a smooth and successful experience.

What’s the treatment like?

The procedure itself was well-tolerated. Jessie applied a topical numbing cream and iced the areas along my hairline before the injections, which helped lessen the pain. During the injection phase, she used a very fine needle to inject the PRP directly into the targeted areas all along my edges. I did experience mild tenderness but recovered quickly and with minimal discomfort.

How are the results?

It’s important to note that PRP is not a miracle cure, and it may take several sessions to see the full effects. However, after undergoing the recommended three sessions over six weeks at Chic Beauty Bar, I’ve definitely noticed an improvement in the density and overall health of my edges. Jessie mentioned that I wouldn’t see the fullest potential of the treatment due to my Vitiligo. However, there is a difference. The new hair growth is fine at first, but over time, the hair will become noticeably thicker.

Post-treatment care

Following the PRP sessions, I was advised to maintain a gentle hair care routine for a few days and avoid strenuous exercise. Overall, the recovery process was quick and easy.