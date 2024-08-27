Composite by India Espy-Jones

Dry skin is a common issue for many people during the colder months. Come winter, we all need some extra TLC to keep our skin hydrated and soft. But I’ve learned that my skin is parched year-round.

Hydration is essential for a healthy appearance, so I incorporate different products to help my skin retain moisture. For example, ectoin has been a lifesaver in reducing transepidermal loss, while water creams are great for delivering a rush of moisture to my skin.

As a beauty editor, I’m constantly testing products and am always intrigued by those that promise intense hydrating benefits. From face washes to essences and creams, the list could continue for ages (not that I mind).

My routine, full of skin-loving ingredients, worked well until a lazy day came around. Maybe I’d forgotten to exfoliate one night or neglected my morning essence. Too many mishaps like that would often leave my skin looking less than radiant.

Now I am pretty strict about my skincare routine, so slip-ups don’t happen often. Still, those lazy days left me longing for a long-term solution. Little did I know the answer would be arriving soon.

After learning about the launch of Versed’s Hydration Trio, which prioritizes hydration, I was keen to see if any of the products would help quench my skin. The full line-up includes a hydrating cleanser, serum, and eye gel. While each has its own benefits, I was most drawn to the Water Rush Intensive Hydrating Serum.

The first thing I do when assessing a product is check out the INCI list. Knowing the main ingredients in a new product helps me determine how or if it can fit into my routine. This serum has a unique blend of ingredients, like pro-vitamin B5, which is known to moisturize and soften skin.

Aloe juice and green tea extract are other key ingredients that soothe, manage oil, and maintain hydration levels. No hydrating formula would be complete without hyaluronic acid. But this composition includes dual-weight molecules to ensure that it penetrates and lasts long after the product has been rubbed in.

My first experience with the serum was interesting. Instead of a dropper, it has an airless pump, but what really caught my attention was the consistency of the product. One pump dispensed a dollop of product that was more creamy than watery. It turns out that the texture change was a big plus for my skin.

The whipped-like product melted into my skin almost instantly and smoothed over every inch of my face with the ease of a lightweight cream. After a light application, I was pleased to see that there were no dry patches, even under my chin, which is my driest area.

Regardless of skin type, there comes a point when we all need a boost of hydration. When that time comes, you’re going to want to reach for this handy serum. Priced just under $15, you can’t beat it, and the travel-friendly, post-consumer-recycled packaging is a bonus to round out the deal.