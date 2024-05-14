Product Of The Week: TPH By Taraji Cooling Serum

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

Protective styles give us some vacation time from our extensive natural hair routines. Finally! But there’s the catch: we still must care for our scalps. The scalp is at the root of everything, and being mindful of what we put on it can benefit the health of our hair and make our protective styles last.

Speaking of protective styles, I recently decided to install boho braids. Although the tension subsided after a few days, dryness and itchiness were still a challenge. I tried using an oil on my scalp but that ended up adding to the itchiness. It was incredibly frustrating to invest in a hairstyle that brought me everything but ease. I began looking into products that could act as a two-in-one solution for my problems because, let’s be honest, protective styles are way too expensive not to be enjoyable.

Finally, I found Taraji P. Henson’s Ultra Chill Energizing Cooling Serum; a product that every protective style girl needs in their beauty cabinet. When I was first introduced to this product, I wasn’t familiar with its purpose. I had never heard of a cooling serum for your scalp. Cooling serums are usually used on the body when we’ve had too much fun in the sun.

This cooling serum is similar in that it provides relief from dryness, tension, and dryness. Its tri-touch applicator lets the product weave through any protective style and get right into the scalp for direct relief. Since my scalp felt uncomfortable and wash day wasn’t for a few days, I decided to try this out.

I didn’t know how much I needed a tri-touch applicator until I started using one. I squeezed the product directly on my scalp, providing a cooling sensation that sent chills down my spine. Tea tree oil, biotin, and aloe are the key ingredients that add instant relief while promoting scalp health. Rubbing the product is highly recommended since it will travel down pretty quickly. I was not expecting this, and it almost went into my eye (ouch!).

This has become my go-to serum when I need my scalp to act right and bear with me until wash day approaches. Taraji P. Henson did her big one with this! This is a must-have for everyone who wants to be comfortably itch-free in their protective styles.