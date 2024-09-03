Product Of The Week: Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

A first impression on a date can make or break whether or not you’ll be going on a second one. That’s why the getting ready process can sometimes hold even more weight than the meet-up itself. What should we wear? How should we do our hair? And most importantly, how should we smell? Afterall, good hygiene and a personality are two important things to bring with you on a date. At least, that’s what I told myself as I gazed at my overwhelming perfume collection.

I believe a good fragrance can have a lasting impression on someone. Every time they smell that signature scent, they’ll think of you. At the same time, I wanted to select a scent that would make a statement. I decided to try the new Chierosa 76 perfume mist by Sol De Janeiro. Its top note of black currant, mixed with medium notes of midnight jasmine, vanilla creme and dry amber wood, made it the perfect combination for a dinner setting.

Although the formula is made to last, the preparation process is just as necessary. When putting on perfume, I prefer to apply it one of two ways: first, fresh out of a hot shower. This is because our pores are open and spraying a bit of perfume can allow those pores to absorb the product. Be careful, though, as we don’t need fragrance in any unnecessary areas.

A second option is to simply apply the fragrance on top of a moisturizer. In this case, using a heavier moisturizer or body cream with oils is best to lock in the scent. I decided to spray on top of a body cream for this occasion.

Upon the first spray is a burst of pleasant vanilla. The smell instantly reminded me of a cozy fall evening. I wish I could say I delicately sprayed it on my wrists, neck, and décolletage, but that’s far from the truth. I showed no mercy, spraying this fragrance all over my body, including the key points mentioned. I even did the “spray it in the air and walk into it” trick. I’m unsure if this helps make the fragrance last longer, but it is a good way to boost your mood. Once finished, I felt confident in my aroma and headed for a night on the town.

Dating in New York City is tough, but maintaining your fragrance is even tougher. Thousands of obstacles can come in the way: trash, dense subways and odd city smells amplify the New York experience. I was unsure if my fragrance held up when I got to my date. I greeted him with a hug, hoping the smell of the construction site I had to walk past didn’t take over. I thought, “if this $25 perfume somehow survived, I would give it a second date.”

A few drinks and a good conversation erased the memory of putting on the product. I basked in enjoyment as my date and I discussed our backgrounds and dating horror stories, which led to a few laughs. By the end of the night, we shared a kiss and went our separate ways. While on my way home, I received a text from him complimenting my perfume—a small affirmation that never gets old. Cheriosa 76 Perfume Mist is the perfect warm fragrance that will make your date memorable— even after you’ve walked away.