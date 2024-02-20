Product Of The Week: Theraplush’s Overnight Repair Treatment

Composite by ESSENCE Staff.

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Let’s face it, ever since the pandemic decided to crash our party, our hands have become the unsung heroes of hygiene. Dry, ashy hands? Not on this beauty editor’s watch. Working from home has turned me into a hand cream connoisseur, with me reaching for my arsenal of creams and potions every five minutes. Despite having access to some of the industry’s top-notch products right at my fingertips, nothing really matches the feeling of grabbing the Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment from body care brand, Soft Services. It’s like a mini spa session right at my desk.

First launched in 2022, I immediately fell in love with the art-deco display casing of the hand cream, not to mention the refillable, sustainable aspect of it all. This product really checked off all of the boxes. I wasn’t surprised by any of this as the founders Rebecca Zhou and Annie Kreighbaum are like myself, Glossier alums, so of course any product they drop will be of top tier caliber.

Theraplush is primarily intended for overnight use, to restore what is depleted by environmental factors and frequent hand washing during the day. Yet, I tend to use it throughout the day, whenever I crave that plush and supple feeling. It’s not only the sleek packaging, but also the cream’s oat-like texture that truly won me over.

The way it feels so luxurious and superior when it’s squeezed out of the tube and applied is extraordinary. This could be because, with each use, my hands are coated in a safe level of retinol, colloidal oatmeal, and panthenol. These all work together to refresh, restore, and revive worn out hands. For $62 you can get the refillable case and pod set and I promise it’s worth every quarter, nickel and dime as a little bit goes a long way.

I can 100% go out on a limb to say that if Soft Services had been around during the golden age of Hollywood, I can imagine Dorthy Dandridge would have this particular cream on her vanity to use.