Product Of The Week: Mother Science Retinol Synergist

Vitamin C is a buzzy powerhouse ingredient known to deliver antioxidants, brighten your skin, and boost collagen. But, have you heard of the ingredient 10 times more potent? (Hint: it’s not retinol). Malassezin––a patented skin molecule exclusive to Mother Science––has never been seen in the beauty space until the cult brand released their first serum Retinol Synergist.

With dark spots being a common concern for darker complexions, the worst part about most products is they take up to six weeks to show results (if at all).

Like vitamin C, malassezin brightens the skin, but instead of having to wait two months to fade your spots, the proprietary ingredient reduces hyperpigmentation in just two weeks. It is also more stable than the vitamin, which means malassezin can be used in synergy with other ingredients. For example: retinol.

We’ve all heard of retinol, the viral ingredient used to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and every skin concern in between. Except, the holy grail product in everyone’s “anti-aging” routine causes a hidden issue: dry, irritated skin.

To solve the problem, Retinol Synergist pairs encapsulated retinol with malassezin to mitigate the negative side effects of the must-have product, while boosting efficacy and faster results.

As a beauty writer with long-term hyperpigmentation, I’ve tried a laundry list of award-winning vitamins, retinols, and treatments which yielded little to no visible results (despite their claims.) Then, I put Mother Science’s Retinol Synergist to the test.

My main concern with potent products is maintaining the health of my skin barrier. After the first use, my skin immediately felt firm and supported. Malassezin helps reduce free radical damage, decreasing the breakdown of structural proteins, so I had less inflammation and more hydration.

Meanwhile, when retinol is encapsulated, it delivers a controlled release of the ingredient to prevent sensitivity, turning the synergist into an ideal pair for irritated, sensitive skin and first-time retinol users.