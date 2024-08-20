Product Of The Week: Estée Lauder Supreme+ Night Power Cream

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Waking up with plump skin is a dream most would love to achieve. We start as glazed donut girlies and wake up each morning drier than the Sahara Desert. That’s because, unlike during the day, when we can reapply creams, sprays, or even have a glass of water. As someone with dry skin, I’ve always struggled to keep my canvas moisturized, but waking up in the morning is always the worst.

Now that I’m turning 32 (27, depending on who’s asking), Having a skincare product that can penetrate through my pores at night is vital as I age. Before, I put on nighttime creams because they were “trendy.” Lately, it’s something that I pray will delay fine lines and save me on a Botox appointment.

Oh, the joys of just being a girl! Luckily, I recently tried out The Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme + Night Intensive Restorative Cream, which changed the game for me. It’s filled with hyaluronic acid to tackle fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, and dullness.

Additionally, it has double the concentrated moringa extract that is supposed to be helpful for those who struggle with acne but still want to prevent anti-aging.

The only thing unsexy about this product is the price. It will cost you $120 to look like a newborn baby. But, consider “girl math” class to be in session. The average cost of a Botox appointment is between $300-$600. If you choose to purchase this product or any quality skincare product, it could save you hundreds down the line.

Despite my high expectations for this product to change my life overnight, I knew it would take some time. I didn’t notice much difference after using this product for a few days. Before becoming discouraged, I had to remind myself that healthy skin takes time and not everything is a quick fix. Our skin typically needs one cycle to adjust to any product.

Consistency and patience are what allowed this cream to work its magic. I notice an improvement in my skin’s ability to maintain moisture during the night. There was a difference between my skin’s elasticity, which made it feel supple and bouncy.

Along with using the cream, I also implemented Esteé Lauder’s Advance Night Serum into my routine to lock in an extra boost of hydration. It’s fair to say this product will provide results worth waiting for.